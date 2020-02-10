advertisement

Former NFL recipient Matthew A. Cherry was one of the winners of the Sunday night Academy Awards. Cherry, who played his college ball at Akron and had chances with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens until he gave up in 2007, won Best Animated Short for his film Hair Love.

Hair Love started as a Kickstarter project in 2017 and at that time collected the most money for a short film on the crowdfunding platform. The film is about an African-American child who wants to style her hair for a special occasion, but cannot do it for her and her father.

Cherry is now the second former professional athlete to win the Oscars’ Best Animated Short category, along with Kobe Bryant, who won in 2018 for his movie “Dear Basketball,” Everyone has a second act in life that is as great as his. “

What would have been my full speech. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qeL43gqK0k

– Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry), February 10, 2020

(Cherry made a brief statement about the Oscars show’s timing issues. Hair Love producer Karen Rupert Toliver also gave a speech.)

The film can be viewed online. You can watch the seven-minute short film below:

Hair Love was certainly a deserved winner among the five nominees for the Best Animated Short. The story of Zuri and her hair is largely told through body movements and facial expressions. The bright colors and the energy of the animation make up for the lack of words, which is really not necessary to convey the feelings and relationships between the characters.

Oscar winner @MatthewACherry, then and now. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qE2WtyX6Sd

– Jeff Eisenband (@ Jeff Eisenband) February 10, 2020

Kelley L. Carter wrote a lot more about Kirsch’s burgeoning Hollywood career after he made the NFL last year for The Undefeated. A former All-MAC winner of the second team, a shoulder injury ended his professional football career, and a financial deal with the Ravens helped fund a move to Los Angeles and a movie start.

After stops at Girlfriends, The Game and Heroes, Cherry made several music videos that enriched his resume and led to directing opportunities in a handful of TV shows. From there, he became a senior executive at Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, where he made producer credits for films such as BlacKkKlansman and the television series The Last O.G. received.

With an Oscar, film and TV fans will likely see a lot more of Cherry in the future.

