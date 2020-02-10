advertisement

Matthew A. Cherry won his first Oscar for his animated short film “Hair Love” on Sunday.

The short film was started by Kickstarter, who at that time broke the record for the highest total of all short films on the platform. “Hair Love” tells the beautiful story of an African American father and his daughter trying to style their hair and learning to love what they do.

“‘Hair Love’ was done because we wanted to see more representation in the animation and because we wanted to normalize black hair,” Cherry said on Sunday from the Dolby stage.

It is a beautifully animated and tender film that has received high praise from the film community.

Also read: “2020 Oscar Shorts: Animated” film review: nominated cartoons run the gamut from Heartfelt to Heartbreaking

Cherry used the largest stage in Hollywood to draw attention to the Crown Act, a law in California, New York, Montgomery County, Maryland and New Jersey that protects against hairstyle discrimination by providing legal protection on hair structure and styles in The fair is expanded to include labor and housing law and state educational regulations. There is a petition asking Congress to pass the law at the national level.

Cherry is a former NFL wide receiver who played in the league for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens.

He won in the same category as the late former NBA player Kobe Bryant in 2018.

Cherry dedicated the win to Bryant: “This award is dedicated to Kobe. May we all have a second act that is as great as its.”

