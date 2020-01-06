advertisement

Former New York Giants player Victor Cruz has E! Connected to the new morning news program “Pop of the Morning”, the cable channel announced on Monday.

The former soccer star is partnered with Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie, who recently co-hosted the revamped “E! News.”

“I’m preparing for a new trip with E! Entertainment on a show called” Pop of the Morning “from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon every weekday,” said Cruz in a statement on Monday. “I’m looking forward to this new trip in life. I am glad that you see me in a different way. So just get in touch with me! “

Here’s Cruz’s biography, courtesy of E!

Cruz grew up in Paterson, New Jersey and was an all-state receiver for the Paterson Catholic High School. He then won a state championship with the Cougars. After graduating from high school, Victor received a scholarship to the University of Massachusetts, where he received more athletic awards and finished 13th in the NCAA for receiving yards per game.

As an unoccupied free agent, Victor played an impressive part in the Giants’ 53-season regular list in 2010. By the end of the 2011 season, he ended the season with a franchise record for yardage and was named an All-Pro second team by the Associated Press. Victor also set an NFL record for the longest game with a 99-yard touchdown reception and was an integral part of the Giants victory over the Patriots in the Super Bowl XLVI.

Cruz also addresses numerous issues and is an active philanthropist. He launched the Victor Cruz Foundation in 2014, which encourages children to become physically active. The focus is on college readiness, financial literacy and STEM programming. In cooperation with the Boys & Girls Club of America, his foundation launched and implemented the “Science in Sports” program in 2016. This curriculum provides students with practical access to the STEM curriculum while teaching them the science behind football related to the NFL.

