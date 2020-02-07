advertisement

In the turret entrance. (Courtesy of James Moss / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)

View of the kitchen and breakfast area. (Courtesy of James Moss / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)

The kitchen. (Courtesy of James Moss / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)

The living room. (Courtesy of James Moss / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)

The master bedroom. (Courtesy of James Moss / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)



The main bathroom. (Courtesy of James Moss / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)

The putting green. (Courtesy of James Moss / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)

The fire pit circle. (Courtesy of James Moss / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)

View of the pool and the house. (Courtesy of James Moss / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)

The swimming pool. (Courtesy of James Moss / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)



The covered outdoor kitchen with grill and counter seating. (Courtesy of James Moss / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)

The playground with a built-in trampoline. (Courtesy of James Moss / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)

Retired basketball player Kenyon Martin and his wife Shakira Watson have launched their family’s five-bedroom Mediterranean residence in Calabasas.

The price is $ 3.599 million.

This one-story, 5,676 m² house in the guarded Mureau Estates offers a home theater, a putting green and a children’s playground with a built-in trampoline.

There is also a detached guest house.

In the main house with the turreted entrance there is a large, open kitchen adjoining a breakfast nook. Other dining areas include the double island of the kitchen with counter seating and a formal dining room.

The living areas have recently been renovated in a contemporary style, with eye-catching chandeliers, reflective ceilings and polished concrete floors.

Fireplaces warm the living room and the master bedroom. All bedrooms have attached bathrooms.

An abundance of windows and glass doors filter daylight.

The backyard is referred to in the listing as a “park-like oasis”. It has a covered outdoor kitchen with grill, a natural pool with slide, a waterfall and a wellness area as well as a fire circle.

Howard Zuckerman and Meirav Leibovici of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties are the real estate agents.

Real estate records show that Martin bought the house for $ 2.8 million in 2016.

Martin, 42, left the NBA after 15 seasons and several teams. The 6’9 ” Power Forward started his professional career as number 1 in the Ninc draft of Cincinnati from 2000. He played for the New Jersey Nets, the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Clippers, the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks as well as for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of China of the Chinese basketball association.

