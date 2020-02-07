advertisement

MADRID – A former NBA player who played basketball for the first time because he was the only sport with shoes big enough, Spain has led to his most successful era in sport.

Jorge Garbajosa, known as “Garbage Man” when he played for the Toronto Raptors, has helped revitalize Spanish basketball since becoming president of the national association in 2016.

advertisement

The nation has had its best year – winning the men’s world championship and the women’s European trophy – and will contribute to this success this year if it can qualify three teams for the Tokyo Olympics, including one for women × 3 tournament.

The women’s main team started their qualification with a comfortable win against South Korea (83: 46) in Serbia on Thursday.

“The year 2019 was historic for us and underlines the success of Spanish basketball,” said Garbajosa. “We practically touched the ceiling, but we can still aim higher.”

The 42-year-old Garbajosa was a power striker who played for the Raptors from 2006 to 2008 when he was referred to as “Garbage Man” for his surname and good work on the glass. His NBA career was interrupted in 2007 by a serious ankle injury. He then played sparingly before returning to European basketball and eventually embarking on sports politics.

The 6-foot-9 Garbajosa only got into basketball because it was the only sport in which he found shoes that matched his 17-foot sizes.

“It’s a bit sad, but it’s true,” he said. “I used to swim, play tennis, play football. I had never tried basketball before, so I asked if there were shoes my size and I was told” yes “.

Garbajosa, who still had the beard he often had with the Raptors, also helped Spain to succeed as a player. He led the nation to its first world title in 2006 when he started on a team that included the brothers Marc and Pau Gasol. He was also part of the team that won silver at the Beijing 2008 Olympics and lost to the United States in the final. A year later, he helped his country win the European Championship for the first time.

The three-time Olympian gave up in 2012 and began his post as head of the Spanish association in 2016 when the nation won medals at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic tournament – silver for women and bronze for men. The women’s team won the European Championship the following year, the men took third place. In 2018, women took third place at the World Cup at home and a year later, the men won their second world title in China.

Due to the good results, Spain was in second place behind the USA in the men’s world rankings and in third place behind the USA and Australia in the women’s rankings.

“Isolated results can come as a result of happiness or because of an exceptional athlete or an exceptional generation of athletes,” said Garbajosa. “But a number of victories can give you a clearer picture.”

One of the reasons for the turn of the Spanish Confederation was the restructuring of finance by Garbajosa. He took on € 3.5 million ($ 3.8 million) in debt from the previous administration and reduced it by € 1 million ($ 1.1 million) in late 2016. The federal government began posting a surplus in 2017, which eventually reached 1 million euros (the surplus is expected to increase to 1.3 million euros (1.42 million US dollars) by 2019.

“Let’s just say when I was honored to be elected President of the Confederation, the financial situation wasn’t really good,” he said.

Garbajosa installed a new administrative model and promoted a “gradual renovation” by hiring new directors and improving and reorganizing the association’s technical departments. He also made the association more transparent and campaigned for Spain to have a larger voice internationally. He became a member of the Executive Committee of FIBA ​​Europe and President of one of the competition committees for FIBA ​​World.

Spain hosted the Women’s World Cup two years ago and will host the European Women’s Championship next year with France.

“The new model not only helped us improve our results in the courts, it also helped us regain our reputation and reputation,” said Garbajosa.

The basis of the new model is to treat the association more like a club and to establish the same values ​​and training systems from youth teams to senior teams, in order to ensure a more successful transition from generation to generation.

The Spanish youth teams won six medals in various competitions in 2019 – three gold medals, one silver medal and two bronze medals. The women’s 3 × 3 U18 team won the European Championship last year.

The women’s 3 × 3 squad, who will try to qualify for the first Olympic tournament in Tokyo, finished second in last year’s European Cup.

Spain’s recent success has helped bring basketball closer to the top in the football-loving nation. Last year’s World Cup for Men and the European Championship for Women reached record numbers on Spanish television. On social media, Spain’s success has helped attract more than 100 million followers across multiple accounts.

“These results not only highlighted our work, but also contributed significantly to the promotion of our sport,” said Garbajosa.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

advertisement