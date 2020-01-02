advertisement

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern died on Wednesday due to a recent brain hemorrhage, the League reported. He was 77 years old.

Stern suffered hemorrhage on Dec. 12, reportedly when he crashed into a New York City restaurant. He underwent emergency surgery later that day.

The league said Stern’s wife, Dianne, and other family members were in his bed when he passed.

Stern was the NBA commissioner from 1984-2014 and greatly increased the league’s stature during his tenure. Lieutenant Colonel Adam Silver replaced Stern as commissioner.

“For 22 years, I had a seat in the yard to watch David in action,” Silver said in a statement. “He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. We spent countless hours in the office, in arenas and on planes wherever the game would take us. Like any NBA legend, David had tremendous talent, but he was always talked about the basics – preparation, attention to detail, and hard work.

“David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over 30 years as a Commissioner, he drove into the modern global NBA. He started media partnerships and marketing, digital property and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people worldwide Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand – making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time, but also one of the most capable business leaders of his generation.

“A member of the NBA family is the recipient of David’s vision, generosity and inspiration. Our deepest condolences go out to David’s wife, Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our grief with everyone whose lives were touched by him. “

Stern was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

Stern joined the NBA as general counsel in 1978 and became executive vice president in 1980. Four years later, he began his long run as commissioner.

During Stern’s tenure, the league became a multi-billion dollar business. ESPN Stats & Info said league revenue was at $ 165 million a year when Stern became commissioner and was $ 5.5 billion in 2013 before Stern’s retirement.

Also, salaries increased from an average of $ 290,000 in 1984 to $ 5.7 million in 2013, according to Stats & Info.

Furthermore, aggressive marketing ventures increased player popularity starting with the likes of Larry Bird and Magic Johnson and continuing with Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

“Without David Stern, the NBA would not be what it is today,” Jordan, now the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, said in a statement issued through the team. He led the league through turbulent times and increased the league to an international phenomenon, creating opportunities that few could have imagined before.

“His vision and leadership provided me with the global stage that allowed me to succeed.”

Johnson’s illustrious career was cut short in 1991 when he was diagnosed with HIV. He mentioned that Stern’s support during that time was essential and forever appreciated.

“Cookie and I are devastated when we hear about the passing of my longtime friend and former NBA Commissioner, David Stern,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “A husband, husband, father, friend, businessman and visionary, I loved and respected him.

“David Stern was such a creator of history. When I announced in 1991 that I had HIV, people thought they could keep the virus from shaking hands. When David let me play in the 1992 All-Star game in Orlando and then play for the Dream Team Olympic, we could change the world. “

Charles Barkley, the former star player now serving as a TNT analyst, also had high ratings for Stern.

“He was an innovator, he was a brilliant businessman,” Barkley said in a television interview. “Let me tell you something – I’ve noticed many times when you’re in his office alone with him, it’s probably one of the most unpleasant things that can happen to you in your life. …

“I can’t thank him enough for being a father figure to all these people. … We’ve all had great lives because of David Stern. We all owe him an acknowledgment for David Stern. We lost a legend today. is the greatest commissioner in the history of sport, plain and simple. “

Two seasons were shortened by player closures during Stern’s tenure, and he introduced salary cap and drug testing.

Seven new teams joined the league and he also oversaw the controversial Seattle SuperSonics move to Oklahoma City for the start of the 2008-09 season.

The NBA Development League – now called the G League – was created and the WNBA (a women’s league) was created.

“My heart is heavy today,” Hall of Fame women’s player Sheryl Swoopes said on Twitter. “God. Stern thank you for the impact you have made on my life and so many others. Without you there is no WNBA and I am grateful for that. You will truly be missing.”

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, a former player, said Stern brought the NBA out of the dark ages and into a brighter era.

“I think David Stern has made a bigger impact on the game than any non-player in NBA history,” Kerr said. “When I think about when he took over as Commissioner in the early 80’s and where he was in the league – Delayed end games at the bar, salary cap at $ 4 million total – and to think where he is now, David Stern really led expansion of the league.

“He had the vision to put the league on a course where it is today. So everyone who is part of the NBA, we all owe him a huge thank you for his service, his influence and everything he has done for our personal lives. “

Hall of Famer Bill Russell, a star player in the 1960s with a reputation who was attractive, expressed his thoughts on Twitter.

“I cannot say in words what the friendship with David Stern meant to me but many others,” Russell wrote. “He changed so many lives. David was a great innovator and made the game we love what he is today. It’s a terrible loss. Our hearts are with Dianne and their family. RIP my friend.”

Stern held the title of “Commissioner Emeritus” at the time of his death.

Stern was born in New York City in 1942 and was a Knicks fan while growing up in New Jersey.

