After being hospitalized for brain hemorrhage on December 17, it was reported that former NBA representative David Stern passed away on New Year’s Day at the age of 77. Stern’s legacy has turned the NBA into an international game and opened doors for so many, including the WNBA. When Stern took power in 1984, it was in the eyes of many a regional league, including television stations. Now the NBA is arguably the second largest league in the United States to the NFL.

When news of Stern’s death became known, many members of the sport paid tribute to the former commissioner. Stern may have curled more than a few feathers during his tenure, but he had the respect of everyone and these are just a few of the many honors that have been given to the Commissioner.

Magic Johnson. Larry Vogel. David Stern. One of the three most important characters in the history of sport. #RIP https://t.co/np7p7SpPNY

– Justin Dates (@TermineRadio) January 1, 2020

David Stern passed away. David is an indispensable part of an NBA – a giant among the giants. REST IN PEACE. Adam Silver’s statement: pic.twitter.com/tycbrAuZr9

– Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) January 1, 2020

Rest in peace, David Stern.

His unwavering belief in his vision helped pull the league out of the ashes and lift it to where it stands and thrives today.

A brilliant man of conviction and purpose.

Very hard loss for the entire @NBA community. Sincerely, sorry. pic.twitter.com/qRYxJYBOLY

– Brandon Tierney (@BrandonTierney) January 1, 2020

RIP David Stern. This is super sad news. Pray for his family and loved ones. David was a legend that I got to know very well during my time in the league and afterwards. The @ nba would not be what it is today without him. #ripdavidstern 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/bgfYzeY5Zt

– Roger Mason Jr. (@MoneyMase) January 1, 2020

RIP to former NBA Commissioner David Stern, who led the unprecedented global growth of the NBA and basketball for 30 years. Few had a comparable impact on the game. Sad news for the world basketball community. pic.twitter.com/8OF1UybTA0

– Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) January 1, 2020

Sad news on a sports icon. Just was in Mr. Stern’s Manhattan high-rise last September. He was still working in sports in the technology world. Always two steps ahead, innovative and straightforward. Missing already. Here is the current @ TheUndefeated story: https://t.co/Pn9KQwwJ8A

– Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) January 1, 2020

RIP David Stern. He helped make the game what it is today. The Draft Lottery and the Dream Team really got the growth we’ve seen since then. https://t.co/SEVHunj0wh

– Chris Smoove (@Chris_Smoove) January 1, 2020

Rest in peace, David Stern. Stern helped save the NBA. The league and the sports world as a whole would not be what they are today without him – his impact is immeasurable. History will remember him as one of the great ones.

– Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 1, 2020

There is no way to summarize David Stern’s impact on sports – and issues beyond sports – in one tweet. Rest in peace to the former commissioner.

– Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) January 1, 2020

So sad! REST IN PEACE! The NBA wouldn’t be what it is today if it weren’t for this man! 🙏🏽 #DavidStern https://t.co/cWn91fiSeY

– Jared Dudley (@ JaredDudley619) January 1, 2020

In 1984, David Stern inherited an NBA that broadcast his playoff games on tape delay.

Now the NBA Finals are reaching fans in 215 countries, and the average franchise is worth $ 1.9 billion.

It is impossible to exaggerate its influence on the American sports landscape.

– Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) January 1, 2020

Such sad news from the NBA – ex-commissioner David Stern, 77, died three weeks ago after a hemorrhage. We all owe Stern such a debt – it made American professional athletes a more exciting, inclusive, and entertaining place. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/u8uAvJotIH

– Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 1, 2020

I really wish I didn’t have to post that. The NBA has announced that former Commissioner David Stern passed away today. I am more sad than I can express. pic.twitter.com/XyTJMSlDYB

– David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) January 1, 2020

With the death of retired Commissioner David Stern, we have lost an icon of our sport today. David was a visionary and innovator in every way, and the success of our league is a reflection of his leadership today.

We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/qk7NvRvdmH

– Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 1, 2020

RIP David Stern🙏🏾! The handshake on June 26, 2003 was a dream come true ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZCT7naJPcU

– DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 1, 2020

I am really sad to hear that David Stern has died. He helped transform a sleeping giant of a sport into a global force. Even better, he was an anti-stuffed shirt inspector, a guy you could joke and have fun with.

– Bob Ryan (@GlobeBobRyan) January 1, 2020

I’m totally depressed by the loss of my friend #DavidStern

We owe this man @nba @wnba @nbadleague so much, please pray for his loved ones. David was a giant in sports. # Missyoualready #heartbroken https://t.co/NvvvTKh2zF

– Nancy Lieberman (@NancyLieberman) January 1, 2020

The two most important people in the history of the basketball game are Dr. James Naismith and DAVID STERN. One man made the game and the other made it what it is today. RIP David, so many owe you so much!

– Richard Jefferson (@ Rjeff24) January 1, 2020

