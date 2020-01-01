advertisement

NEW YORK (AP) – David Stern had basketball as a passion and right as a profession to which he could return if a job at the NBA did not work.

He never did.

Instead, he traveled to Europe, Asia, and many other places around the world to take away a league that had previously been thought about in the United States and make it a global powerhouse.

advertisement

Stern, who was NBA’s longest-serving commissioner for 30 years and one of the best in sports history, died on Wednesday. He was 77 years old.

“Without David Stern, the NBA would not be what it is today,” said Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. “He has led the league through turbulent times and made it an international phenomenon that opened up opportunities that few could have imagined.”

Stern had brain hemorrhage on December 12 and underwent emergency surgery. The league said he died at his bed with his wife Dianne and their family.

“The entire basketball community is broken,” said the National Basketball Players Association. “David Stern deserves and deserves to be admitted to our land of giants.”

Stern had been with the NBA for almost two decades before becoming its fourth commissioner on February 1, 1984. When he left his position in 2014, he said nothing or did not let the league staff say he was retiring because he never stopped working – a league that was fighting for his footsteps was over $ 5 billion. Dollar grew annually, making NBA basketball perhaps the most popular sport in the world after football.

“Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand, making him not only one of the greatest sports stewards of all time, but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation,” said Adam Silver, who followed Stern as commissioner. “Every member of the NBA family benefits from David’s vision, generosity and inspiration.”

Stern lived from good boardroom discussions and good games in the arena, saying that one of his greatest achievements was to lead a league of mostly black players plagued by drug problems in the 1970s to popularity in the American mainstream.

He was involved in almost every initiative that made this possible, from the drug test program to the introduction of the salary cap and the creation of a dress code.

But for Stern, it was always “the game,” and on his morning he often read about the results of the previous evening in the newspaper – even after technological advances that made it easier for him to read NBA.com than ever before.

“The game brought us here. It’s always about the game and everything else we do is make the stage or presentation of the game even stronger, and the game itself is in the best shape it has ever been, ”he said the night before of the 2009/10 season, called it “a new golden age for the NBA.”

One that was largely created by Stern over a three-decade run, and made out of countless ball players who were known around the world under one name: Magic, Michael, Kobe, LeBron, to name just a few.

Stern oversaw the birth of seven new franchises and the creation of the WNBA and NBA Development League, now the G League. This offered countless opportunities to pursue a career in basketball in the United States that was previously unavailable.

“There are no words that could truly describe Commissioner Stern’s brilliance, vision, fairness and hard work over so many years,” said Bird. “When you think of everything he does worldwide on behalf of thousands of players, so many fans, all the jobs he created for team and arena employees, and all the people from the many growth levels in sports and industry Have benefited Without a doubt, Commissioner Stern has taken the NBA to a new level and we will all be very short of it. “

Not bad for a guy who once thought his job could only be temporary.

Stern had been the league’s external attorney from 1966 to 1978 and was the NBA’s general attorney for two years. He thought he could always go back to his legal career if he found things didn’t work after a few years.

Instead, he replaced Larry O’Brien as commissioner after serving as the NBA’s executive vice president of business and legal affairs in 1980-84.

Overlooked and ignored just a few years earlier, when there wasn’t even a championship on live television, the NBA saw a rapid surge in Jordan’s entry a few months after Stern thanks to the rebirth of the Lakers Celtics rivalry behind Magic Johnson and Larry Bird Became Commissioner.

Under Stern, the NBA would play almost 150 international games and be televised in more than 200 countries and territories, and in more than 40 languages, and the NBA finals and the All-Star weekend would become international spectacles. The 2010 All Star game drew more than 108,000 fans to Dallas Cowboys Stadium, a record to watch a basketball game.

“It was David Stern who turned the league as a marketing genius. That is why our brand is so strong, ”said Johnson. He announced that he would retire in 1991 because of HIV, but returned to the All-Star game the following year with the support of Stern.

“It was David Stern who won this league worldwide.”

He was extremely protective of his players and referees when he felt he was being unfairly criticized, for example when Indiana Pacers members argued with Detroit fans in 2004 or when an FBI investigation found Tim Donaghy on in 2007 Had bet games that he had directed. Throws the entire umpire operations department into turmoil. With a rising voice and flying spit, Stern publicly rebuked media companies, even individual writers, when he felt they had made cheap recordings.

But he was also a relentless negotiator against the same employees in collective bargaining, and his loyalty to his owners and his commitment to cheap deals led to his greatest failures, the lockouts in 1998 and 2011, which the NBA only lost due to its work stoppages , Though he had already passed the heavy lifting on to Silver, it was Stern who received the most criticism and damage to a legacy that had otherwise been seldom tarnished.

“As tough as the opponent was, he always recognized the value of our players and had the vision and the courage to put them at the center of our league’s marketing efforts – to integrate the NBA into the empire it is today.” The NBPA said.

David Joel Stern was born on September 22, 1942 in New York, where he grew up as a Knicks fan and worked in his father’s delicacy. A graduate of Rutgers University and Columbia Law School, he devoted himself to public service and launched the NBA Cares program in 2005, which donated more than $ 100 million to charity in five years.

Shortly after becoming Commissioner, he began to look around internationally, and the game’s globalization gained tremendous momentum in 1992 when Jordan, Johnson, and Bird played on the U.S. Olympic Dream Team, which gave the sport a new surge in gold medal in Barcelona.

Stern took advantage of this by playing NBA teams against other NBA or international clubs in the pre-season and opening offices in other countries. The league hosted regular season games in Japan in 1991 and provided substantial funds to China. Stern’s work there would pay off in 2008, when basketball was possibly the most popular sport at the Beijing Olympics.

Growth slowed towards the end of his term. The global economic downturn at the end of the 2000s destroyed his long-standing hopes of overseas expansion and led to the second lockout, in which the owners wanted massive changes in salary structure after losing hundreds of millions of dollars a year to their basketball teams, resulting in personal losses shops.

He helped them and the league flourished again when he resigned. Stern said he felt the timing was right, convinced that he had a worthy successor in Silver who had worked in the league for more than two decades.

Stern remained busy, went abroad on behalf of the league, spoke publicly and consulted various companies. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

Stern and his wife had two sons, Andrew and Eric.

advertisement