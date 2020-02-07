advertisement

Former Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer on Friday endorsed presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, making him the first former top-level Trump administration official to back a Democratic hopeful in the 2020 election.

Bloomberg, a billionaire and former mayor of New York, is a late entrant to the race and is running an unconventional campaign, bypassing early nomination races as he spends hundreds of millions of dollars on advertising.

While public opinion polls have shown him trailing Democratic leaders in the nomination process, they also show that his support is growing as he prepares to compete in the 14 states holding nominations on March 3rd.

Spencer, who announced his support for Bloomberg at a campaign event in Norfolk, Virginia, did not criticize Republican President Donald Trump by name.

But in presenting Bloomberg at the event, Spencer said that America needed “a steady hand at the wheel” who valued the strength of American allies and respected dissent.

He called Bloomberg “the best leader available”.

“He’s the candidate the United States needs,” Spencer said.

Trump, who is running for re-election in November, tapped Spencer as the Navy’s top civilian in June 2017.

But last year Spencer was fired because of conflicts within the Trump administration over his handling of the issue of a Navy CLOTH who was convicted of misconduct on the battlefield.

Navy Wear Edward Gallagher was convicted by a military jury of illegally posing for a photo with the body of an Islamic State fighter. However, he was acquitted of murder in the death of the detainee and acquitted of shooting at unarmed civilians.

As Gallagher avoided a prison sentence, he landed on the rank and paid the rank for his sentence. The Navy informed Gallagher that a five-member panel of Navy commands would review his case to determine if he would be capable of staying in elite force.

Trump intervened in the matter, ordering the Navy to reinstate Gallagher’s rank and pay, and crashed the proceedings in a Twitter post. He later said Gallagher would “retire peacefully with all the honors he has earned.”

Critics said at the time that Trump’s actions would undermine military justice and implicitly condemn war crimes.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Makini Brice and Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Janet Lawrence)

