advertisement

WINDHOEK – Two former ministers and four others accused of taking bribes to offer fishing rights in Namibia’s biggest corruption scandal will look into New Year’s detention after a court rejected their urgent request for release. Friday.

The six are accused of plotting to receive $ 100m Namibian ($ 6.8m) in strikes from the subsidiaries of Iceland’s largest fish company Samherji to secure quotas.

They demanded that the allegations of fraud, clearance and tax evasion be dropped because of the wrong process in their arrests, which they argued were illegal and politically motivated.

advertisement

“The Namibian constitution should not become dependent on the public as well as political pressure,” their lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi had argued in the Windhoek High Court.

However, Judge in Charge Kobus Miller ruled on Friday that the request did not meet the requirements to be heard as a matter of urgency due to delays in the request.

Former Justice Minister Sakeus Shanghala and Fisheries Minister Bernardt Esau, along with two former employees of South African financial services firm Investec, have been in custody for a month awaiting trial.

The next hearing is set for February 20th.

The scheme, exhibited by Wikileaks, began in 2014 and involves relatives of ministers and officials, according to documents it posted online. It used a bilateral agreement between Angola and Namibia to obtain Samherji quotas of tens of thousands of tons of horse mackerel per year, according to the documents.

Samherji has denied evil, just like Esau and Shanghala.

Investec said that last month its former employees had not used their Investec positions to facilitate the scheme. (Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

advertisement