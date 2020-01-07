advertisement

Welcome to Cloverdale In Conversation, a new monthly feature with a local publisher.

This month, John Aldag is our guest. The former Cloverdale-Langley MP sat down with Jordan Mountain at Roic Rooster for a coffee and informal conversation on all things political and personal.

John talks about his time in office, some of the key issues he would like to see pushed forward by the current government and his future.

Malin Jordan: What are some of your first thoughts about your time in office?

John Aldag: I will always remember that first day of sitting in my chair in the House of Commons and feeling truly honored to be there. I realized how few people manage to sit there and the size of the place – the important decisions that were made there – made me feel humble. And now I’m part of that. That really hit home for me.

Also the fact that I was now the voice for a hundred thousand people from this area.

MJ: Did you like the seed more than that?

JA: The thing I liked most (being an MP) was the conversations in the (constituents) houses. That will probably be the thing I miss the most – I just go door to door. I tried to do this during my four years, just to stay grounded while I was there. I tried not to advance my personal agenda, but I tried to move forward with the middle ground I was hearing from people in Cloverdale-Langley City. I would often try to ask people what they worry about – what keeps them up at night. This is how I listed what were the top priority issues on the trip.

MJ: What more will you miss?

JA: I will miss some of my friends. It’s a team sport. I have made some close personal friendships, not only with the Liberals, but across the pair. It’s a really solid job and it’s not part of that anymore, all of a sudden, it’s like, “now what?”

MJ: What will not make you miss the job?

JA: I really don’t like the hyper partisan nature of politics. There is no place like the House of Commons where it really stands out the most. It’s kind of the culmination of hyper partisan politics (laughs). And especially the question period. I hate the question period. I can never look at the question period again in my life. I don’t like the free points (politicians do) for 30 second soundtracks. We would always laugh, “someone has made his own fundraising clip with this question.” It’s not about building the place. So, I’m not going to miss it. I just find that really cheap what it is all about.

Ottawa winters. I won’t miss them (laughs). And being away from my family for half the year. We are seeing each other now more than we have in four years. I’m really appreciating it now.

MJ: So is family important to you?

JA: Yes, family is very important to me. My kids are teenagers. My son graduated from high school (last year). I have two daughters in grades 9 and 11. They are already getting into their stuff. So time is limited with teens. I’m glad to have this next period to be around them.

And my wife and I will be able to have date nights again. For the past four years, they have generally been galas and other political events. We haven’t had any real time for ourselves.

I would always have the hashtag “date night” and my wife would say, “Don’t hashtag the date night because it’s not a date,” (laughs).

MJ: Let’s talk about your former campaign manager, Gunraj Gill. How did that relationship start? And what do you think will be Gunraj’s legacy?

JA: This is something the whole campaign hangs on me (bother tears). Gunraj came to me in 2015 when he was 18 and said, “I want to help you win your campaign.” I said, “Okay, you can make some calls,” but he said, “No, I actually want to run your campaign.”

So we sat down and within about an hour of talking – he just had this energy, this passion, this vision – I said, “You know what? I’m new to that too. Sure, let’s do it. And let’s do what we think is right for this riding. ”And I let Gunraj run with it; and we were chosen; and it was amazing.

Gunraj Gill

He came with me to Ottawa for two years. He was my chief of staff and took care of both the constituency and the Ottawa office. Then he wanted to go back to B.C. to set up his political consultancy, but we made a deal for him to work on my re-election campaign.

We talked in the spring about what the campaign would look like and we said we would talk again in the summer. Then we had a meeting near the end of June in Cloverdale.

I was going to a delegation in Luxembourg for the first week of July and Gunraj decided to take a trip to Greece at the same time. He told me, “You better rest because when we come back we won’t sleep for 12 weeks.”

Two days after I was in Luxembourg, I received a phone call telling me that Gunraj had a brain leak and was placed in a coma caused by medicine…. He died a few days later. It was tough.

But I made a commitment to his family to keep him in my name as my campaign manager.

Gunraj has been an important part of my life for the last six years. He was 18 when he ran my first campaign and he was 23 when he died. His family wanted to honor his memory, so they set up a memorial fund at SFU. This scholarship fund was created in honor of Gunraj and he will support other young people pursuing their political passions at SFU.

(That memorial fund page can be found by visiting Give.sfu.ca and by searching: Gunraj Gill.)

I see it as Gunraj’s legacy – helping to instill the same passion for politics, at all three levels of government, that Gunraj had in the next generation of students.

MJ: What issues do you see facing the Cloverdale-Langley town trip that you hope Tamara Jansen supports, or that you hope the current government continues to push for this ride?

JA: The platform the Liberals laid out, I think, was the best of all parties. The electorate in Canada generally agreed with it by electing a minority government. I think there are a lot of things within that platform that are important to Cloverdale-Langley City. I’m not going to leave things completely at this point, because I’ve poured my heart and soul into some things.

One of them is the Skytrain to Langley. I will go back to the community for support and try to get a commitment to actually get the funding for SkyTrain right up to Langley, not just Fleetwood.

Pharmacy is a big one that I have heard a lot about. So I hope the government moves forward with that.

Another issue I heard from seniors, and one that they really liked on the platform, was the increase in old age security by 10 percent as seniors turned 75 years old. So I’ll try to make sure it goes forward.

I was also involved in watching the expanding parental benefits. Right now, the program tends to ignore certain parenting classes for parental leave and maternity leave. For example, foster parents do not receive the full year. This is something we committed to when we make those tax-free benefits. I will put pressure on different channels to make sure it is implemented through this minority government.

I think the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, which was a major piece of federal legislation dealing with environmental toxins related to environmental and human health issues, needs to be updated. The legislation is 20 years old. So technology has changed. Things like genetically modified organisms are not part of that, but they should be.

MJ: Sounds like you will be very busy.

JA: Public service has been my life – it’s been an important part of my life for the last six years. I think I can still play a part in securing the things that will be handed over by this government of which I was a part.

MJ: Aside from defending on some of the issues you just mentioned, what else does that save for you in terms of work or service?

JA: I was recently elected as the head of the organization for our Liberal Riding Association, which I did until my election in 2015. So, I’m already looking to organize a city hall for medical help in the spring death. This will be an important piece of legislation on which the government must work. I was part of the original legislation and I think it’s an important conversation: “medical help in death in Canada, what else?”

So I’m gonna get involved in some city boroughs and stuff like that. Beyond that I’m not really sure. I will keep my options open. My interest is to maintain a form of presence through volunteering and public service.

MJ: Are you planning to run in the next election?

JA: Absolutely! The nomination process has not been clarified by the party yet, but after it is up, I will put my name on this riding.

MJ: Do you have anything you want to say to the people of this ride?

JA: Just “thank you” to the constituents. “Thank you for putting your trust in me in 2015.”

One of the things I’m really proud of – and can hold my head up for – was doing a lot of great community work. No one ever said to me, “John, we hate you and we can’t stand the work you’ve done.” Overall, people have been very supportive and aware of the work I have done for the community.

I heard again and again that people would have liked to have voted for me, but they were crazy for my leader. And so, I wore it. But I am very proud of the way I represented my riding and the work I did. And so for me, that was an affirmation of the work I did. And thank the community for that.

Other messages I would leave to people would be to encourage them to continue to be involved in politics.

UPDATE: Shortly before press time, John informed the Cloverdale Reporter that he had just accepted a job with Township of Langley as their new manager of cultural services, which he will begin January 20th.

“One of the conditions of work is that I will still be allowed to pursue politics,” he said.

