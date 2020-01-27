advertisement

VICTORIA – The British Columbia government has appointed former New Democrats MP Nathan Cullen as provincial liaison with Wetsuwet’s successor chiefs in a dispute over the LNG pipeline.

Cullen represented Skeena-Bulkley Valley, a large part of British Columbia that covers the traditional Wet’suwet territory, until last year, when he decided not to seek re-election.

The prime minister’s office says Cullen will work with Wetsuweten leaders, the RCMP, GasLink Coastal, the provincial public sector and other parties.

advertisement

He says he will focus on de-escalating the conflict over a court-ordered order regarding the company’s entry into a forest service route outside Houston.

GasLink Coast has signed agreements with 20 First Nations selected along the 670-mile pipeline route northeast B.C. at an export terminal in Kitimat but hereditary clan chiefs say there is no authority without their consent.

Supporters of clan chiefs fell trees along the way and built campaigns after the chiefs issued an eviction notice to the company shortly after the order was issued.

Prime Minister John Horgan says in a statement that he is pleased that all parties have agreed on the appointment of a liaison.

“Nathan has agreed to act as a mediator in the hope of finding a solution to this challenging dispute,” Horgan says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 27, 2020.

advertisement