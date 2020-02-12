advertisement

Wade’s 12-year-old is now going to Zaya instead of her birth name Zion

Former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade appeared on The Ellen Show on Tuesday and spoke about the support of his 12-year-old child.

About two months ago, Wade referred to Zaya with the pronouns.

“Me and my wife, my wife Gabrielle Union, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community and we are also proud allies,” said Wade on Tuesday. “We take our role and responsibility as parents seriously. So if our child brings home a question, if our child has a problem, if our child brings something home, it is our job as parents to listen to it and tell them to give the best information we can, the best feedback we can. That doesn’t change because sexuality has to do with it now. “

Wade added that Zaya came home one day and told him and Union that she wanted to “live my truth” and asked her parents to call her Zaya.

“Internally, it’s our job now to gather information,” continued Wade. “My wife has addressed everyone in the cast of ‘Pose’ (a television series about mostly black and Latin LGBTQ ball culture). We are just trying to find out as much information as possible so that we can give our child the best opportunity. to be her best self. “

“Pose” has been described by LA Weekly as “the most groundbreaking LGBTQ TV show ever” and, according to the magazine Open Transaction Actors, has starred in any role as any other TV series. Together with the actors, other trans women play roles in the show, whether they are writing, directing or producing.

Wade and Union have also worked with GLSEN, which states on its website that it “ensures that the rights of LGBTQ youth are protected”.

Wade referred to Zaya for the first time with her pronoun in “All The Smoke Podcast” by Showtime.

At the time, Wade responded to the backlash of an online family photo from Thanksgiving Union, on which Zaya wears a crop top and has painted nails.

