As an FBI undercover heard last October, Patrick Mathews made it clear what he thought of black people and other non-Caucasians. At one point, it is alleged, he stated that he existed only for the “white revolution”.

This was among the many heinous racist and violent remarks the former Canadian reserve soldier allegedly told while under secret police control in the United States, months after he was first accused of being part of a neo group -the rising Nazi.

But at least one of Mathews’ parents, reports of hateful behavior that threw him in the headlines are at odds with the “very sensitive” and compassionate boy his family knows.

Mathews was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome as a child, faced bullying and was a “loner” but “could never hurt anyone,” mother Kim Monk said.

In fact, he actually dated an African-Canadian woman until just over a year ago, she told the National Post.

“They were about to get married and they broke up and I was very disappointed to hear that. He was going to make her move,” the mother said. “The girlfriend didn’t want to break up with her. She desperately tried to get back together with him. “

Monk said she was deceived when she first heard reports that her son was deeply intertwined with The Base, a multi-national white supremacist organization whose stated purpose is to help launch a race war , then create a white “ethno-state”. never spoke to her about such views before publicly charging her last August, she said.

Patrick was bullied at school. Children choose people because they are different

The father’s grandmother, Carol Mathews, also told the Post this week that she was “just upset” that Mathews had become a high-profile face of the growing North American white supremacy movement.

Exactly how that alleged radicalism happened remains boring.

But since his sometimes difficult childhood in rural Manitoba in a comfortable, small-town-grown life and part-time exercise – then hiding with American members of The Base, Mathews’ biography offers both suggestions and contradictions.

He grew up on a rural property near Lundar, Man., A 90-minute drive northwest of Winnipeg. His parents owned a hobby farm, while Father Glen worked for Manitoba Hydro. Monk, who got married a few years ago, said she stayed home raising Patrick and younger brother Chris.

At about eight years old, Monk said, Mathews was diagnosed with Asperger’s, a high-functioning autism spectrum disorder whose symptoms may include above-average intelligence, difficulty with social skills, and obsession with specific, sometimes-uncommon topics .

He was very bright and the other children seemed fascinated by that ingenuity, but “Patrick was bullied at school,” his mother recalls. “Children choose people because they are different.”

This image, taken from a video of September 14, 2019, and published in a memo to the US Attorney’s detention, shows Brian Mark Lemley Jr. driving the vehicle, and Patrick Mathews, passenger seat, passing through a tax hut near Norfolk, Va., on the way to georgia. The duo, along with William Garfield Bilbrough IV, plotted to carry out “essentially a paramilitary strike” at a gun rights rally in Virginia, a federal prosecutor said Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

U.S. Attorney through AP

However he never responded in kind, Monk said. When one of his harassers was killed in an accident, Mathews suggested without hesitation to attend the funeral. Another time, when he was about 12 years old, he became emotional after his mother hit and injured a deer en route to Chris’ hockey practice. In contrast, the brother was more worried he was late for practice, she said.

The monk warns against the assumption that Asperger fully explains his problems today, noting that many able-bodied people become successful, even excellent adults. But she suggested that it could have made her son more sensitive to what she calls brainwashing.

“People with Asperger’s can really focus on the details and maybe he missed the whole big picture,” Monk said. “He was a little lonely because he has his Asperger’s. Sometimes people take advantage of that.”

Heading into adolescence, Mathews’ disagreeable views sometimes landed him in the principal’s office at Lundar School, says a community leader whose wife taught him.

“He was always a very smart kid at school, but maybe a little resourceful,” Coun said. Kent Kostyshyn of the rural municipality of Coldwell. His wife asked not to be named. “He had very strong beliefs and you couldn’t speak from them.”

He was one of those kids who didn’t get help when he needed it. The system failed it

But Mathews never caused any real trouble in the community, and seemed to need more support than he received, said Kostyshyn, who called Glen Mathews a highly respected community member.

“He was one of those kids who didn’t get help when he needed it,” the counselor said. “The system failed him.”

The former Mathews teacher, he said, is not surprised with his current situation.

A few years later in 2010, when he was about 18, he joined the 38th Canadian Brigade Group, an army reserve unit based in Winnipeg. A combat engineer, he reached the rank of corporal master.

Similar to his carpenter brother Chris, he also worked in construction and was now square and muscular jaw. About two years before his arrest, he bought a home on a nice, tree-lined street in Beausejour, Man. His grandmother provided payment as a gift, Monk said.

“He looked like a good worker. When he bought the house, he reshaped the entire roof in 90-degree weather, ”recalls Ron Loeb, who lived from a kitten corner from behind him.

But, Loeb said, he generally kept to himself and “didn’t seem to want to interact with anyone much.”

His mother says he broke up with his African-American girlfriend, whom she described as a “gorgeous girl,” in December 2018. The post was unable to reach her for comment.

It’s unclear exactly when Mathews joined The Base, but a court document filed by US prosecutors says the group was formed that July, months before the split. She was best known for her online presence, including propaganda videos, the kind of material experts say is often key to self-radicalization.

Regardless, Mathews’ life changed dramatically last August, when the Winnipeg Free Press published an exposition of reporter Ryan Thorpe, who had managed to break into the Base after seeing recruitment posters allegedly prepared by Mathews.

This image from a Jan. 1, 2020 surveillance video released in a US Attorney’s detention memorandum shows Brian Mark Lemley Jr., right, and Patrick Mathews leaving a store in Delaware, where they purchased ammunition and shooting targets. paper.

U.S. Attorney through AP

In a meeting with Thorpe, he wrote the talk of racial epithets, spoke of the need for violent action, and referred to Dylann Roof – convicted of shooting nine African-American parishioners in a church in South Carolina – as one of the “saints”. . the newspaper reported.

Shortly thereafter, the RCMP stormed Mathews’ home in Beausejor, briefly stopping him but making no charges. He returned the next day and seemed to return to work for a while, Loeb said.

His mother said she desperately wanted him to undergo some sort of psychological counseling and get good legal advice, but he declined. She wonders if the separation of parents about five years ago and the deaths of three of his grandparents during the same period may be a factor in his seeming transformation.

“I told him he would end up dead or in jail if he continued in that direction,” she said.

Mathews in turn advised his mother that within a few years she would need a gun to protect herself from the coming war between races.

Then, after handing over his four cats to Monk, he disappeared, prompting the family to file a report of the missing person to the RCMP.

“This has been a terrible time for myself and my family, the absolute worst,” Father Glen said in a Facebook post last August. He could not be reached for comment. “Everybody has their views, but ultimately this is my son and I’m deeply concerned about him.”

According to documents filed by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Maryland, Mathews crossed the border into Minnesota and was later captured in Michigan by two members of The Base. His truck was found abandoned in Manitoba.

He spent time with some members of the group in Georgia, where an undercover FBI agent heard them discuss in detail a plan to kill two anti-fascist activists. But after Mathews left to stay with Base’s followers in Delaware, one of the others complained that he was “incompetent” and would have to kill himself because he knew about the murder plot and could be a danger security, court documents show.

At an apartment where he stayed in Delaware, police deployed a camera and microphone, capturing Mathews and other members of The Base discussing plans for violent action at a pro-gun rally in Richmond, Va. The governor of the state declared a state of emergency over the event, which unfolded peacefully on Monday.

Mathews also said he wished to have his home blocked so that RCMP officers who searched him last summer were killed, according to U.S. prosecutors.

Finally last week, five months after he disappeared, US law enforcement announced his arrest, just days before the Richmond event.

Monk said she had wished for her son last summer to receive the psychological help she was convinced she needed, but worries that now, with the threat of a prison hanging over him, it’s too late.

“People are just worried about it, because this is not the Patrick we know. He was brainwashed, like any cult,” she said. “It ruined everyone’s lives.”

