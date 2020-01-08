advertisement

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Columbia Fireflies and the New York Mets today announced the Fireflies coaching staff for 2020. This season brings a completely new coaching staff to Columbia. Reid Brignac joins the team and takes over his first coaching position as manager after leaving professional baseball in 2018. This is Brignac’s first season with the Mets organization.

“I’m excited to start the next chapter in my baseball career,” said Brignac. “Fans can expect an energetic, competitive team that tries, plays hard and plays the game properly. At this level, we will help strengthen the character of these young men both in and out of the field. “

The 33-year-old Brignac was released from high school by the Tampa Bay Rays in the second round of the 2004 MLB draft. He was ranked 17th Best MLB Candidate by Baseball America in 2007. Brignac made his Major League debut in 2008 with the Rays. He moved between the majors and Triple-A for the Rays for five years before moving to the Colorado Rockies organization, playing for the New York Yankees (2013), Philadelphia Phillies (2014), Miami Marlins (2015) and Atlanta Braves in 2013 (2016).

advertisement

Takeover as pitching coach in Colombia Jerome Williams, Williams joins Fireflies after spending the 2019 season as a pitching coach at Kingsport Mets (Rookie Advanced). 2019 was his first season at the Mets organization and his first season coaching after retiring from baseball in 2018 after 20 years of playing.

Williams was designed by the San Francisco Giants in the first round of the 1999 MLB Draft. After being called up to the majors by the Giants in 2003, he spent eleven years in the majors. He played for the Giants until 2005, then for the Chicago Cubs (2005-2006), the Washington Nationals (2007), the Los Angeles Angels (2011-2013), the Houston Astros (2014), the Texas Rangers (2014) and the Philadelphia Phillies (2015-2015) and St. Louis Cardinals (2016). During the 2014 season, Williams was the first MLB player to defeat a team three times in a single season with three different teams (he defeated Oakland A while serving for Houston, Texas and Philadelphia).

Mariano Duncan Duncan will also join the coaches in 2020 as a hit coach after training with Kingsport in 2019 with Williams. Duncan starts his 18th year as a trainer, his second in the Mets organization. After finding his way through the Dodgers organization, he became an infield trainer and first base coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers under Mangers Grady Little and Joe Torre from 2006 to 2010. In 2011 he joined the Cubs organization as a trainer, which included a four-year coaching stay with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

As a player, Duncan played in major leagues for 12 years. He was signed by the Dodgers as a free agent in 1982 and made his major league debut with the Dodgers in 1985. In 1989, Duncan joined the Cincinnati Reds organization and played with them until 1991 before moving to the Philadelphia Phillies (1992-1995), New York Yankees (1996-1997) and Toronto Blue Jays (1997). He was a member of the 1990 Reds World Series Champion team and the 1996 Yankees World Series Champion team.

The Fireflies Bench Coach will be in 2020 Jay Pecci, Pecci spent the 2019 season as a bank coach for the Gulf Coast League Mets (rookie). Pecci previously played college baseball at Stanford before being drafted by the Oakland A’s in 1998 in the 11th round of the MLB draft. He has played professional baseball for over 15 seasons and has reached triple-A level throughout his career. He even spent time in Italy and Germany.

The 2020 coaching staff will be rounded off by Jeff Teitz who will join Columbia as a performance coach and Vanessa Weisbach Who will be the first female head athletic trainer for the Fireflies. Weisbach spent the 2019 season as Head Athletic Trainer for the Brooklyn Cyclones (Class A Short Season).

advertisement