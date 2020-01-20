advertisement

The charge of former English women manager Mark Sampson (FA) for allegedly using racist language has not been proven.

Sampson was the caretaker chief at Stevenage when he allegedly violated FA Rule E3. He referred to a comment that was “inappropriate and / or abusive and / or offensive”.

It was alleged to be an “aggravated violation” related to “race and / or skin color and / or race and / or nationality”.

advertisement

However, Sampson denied the charges and requested a hearing to be held in Wembley on January 9-10.

An independent regulatory commission found that the charges were not proven and dismissed.

The decision published on the FA website found a “direct conflict of evidence” at the hearing.

“Simply put, some of the witnesses lied,” it said, “none of the evidence is” sufficiently convincing.

Stevenage, who had appointed Graham Westley manager last month and saw Sampson return to a coaching role, had previously said the allegations had “no basis”.

Sampson, who led England to the semi-finals of the 2015 Women’s World Cup, was fired as head of the lionesses in September 2017.

The FA said it made the decision after evidence of “inappropriate and unacceptable behavior” surfaced while at Bristol Academy.

It insisted that Sampson’s dismissal was not linked to allegations by former English striker Eniola Aluko that the manager had committed discriminatory behavior.

,

advertisement