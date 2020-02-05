advertisement

The Salvation Army has obtained permission to transform a former Lidl supermarket into a donation center and charity shop, as well as a church.

The Foljambe Road building in Chesterfield can now be converted and work is expected to be completed by summer.

In its planning request to the Chesterfield Borough Council, the Salvation Army stated: “The applicant wishes to use the majority of the floor space as a charitable donation center incorporating a charity store which is covered by the consent to existing detail.

“It is anticipated that part of the property will also be occupied by the local Salvation Army church for worship and community activities.”

Martin Way, acquisitions surveyor at The Salvation Army Trading Company, added: “The Salvation Army Church in Chesterfield has been without a fixed base for the past few years and, to provide its invaluable range of community services during this period, has often had to do this by renting or borrowing rooms on an ad hoc basis.

“If approved, it will give the church a much-needed long-term location for Chesterfield.”

The Salvation Army aims to transform lives.

He works with some of the most disadvantaged people in our communities, including the homeless, the elderly, the unemployed, people suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, victims of human trafficking and major emergencies.

Lidl moved to Chatsworth Road in August.

