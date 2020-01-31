advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Trevor Ariza was on the pitch at Staples Center before Friday’s game. The former Laker, who also grew up in Los Angeles, was back in his old home as a member of the Trail Blazers, but instead of warming up, he was banned from the video card.

There, a photo montage was played in honor of the life of Ariza’s former teammate Kobe Bryant, the great Laker, who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

Ariza, who won a championship with Bryant in 2009, watched the images flash across the screen before she let out a deep sigh. As he tried to remove everything he thought from his thoughts, the lyrics of the Five Stairsteps sounded in the arena:

“Oh child, it will be easier.”

As hard as the feelings of Bryant’s tribute hit the Lakers before Friday’s game, visitors weren’t immune to it. But of the blazers it seemed to hit Ariza the most.

Ariza was busy helping Westchester High fight for the CIF state championships when Bryant won its first three NBA titles, but Ariza ended with the Lakers in November 2007 and the two developed a relationship with the team during his one-and-a-half season, which contain two NBA final trips and one title.

While Ariza tried to warm up, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka came to him and gave him a long hug. Pelinka represented both Bryant and Ariza during his time as an agent.

When Laker striker LeBron James spoke to the crowd at the end of the team’s homage to the fallen soldiers, Ariza stood with his arms folded as if protecting himself from the moment.

“I didn’t really pay attention to what he said. It was just too emotional,” said Ariza after the Blazer’s 127:11 victory. “It was very difficult. It was very, very, very difficult. We have a lot of time We talked a lot, even if we weren’t teammates. He was like a brother to me. ”

Ariza returned to the bank and hung her head briefly before being announced as the last member of Portland’s Start 5.

Maybe it was fitting that after the game against the Clippers was postponed on Tuesday, the first game since Bryan’s death against Portland was played. After all, Trail Blazer Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal led to a seventh game in the Western Conference 2000 finale when the duo started their first three consecutive championships.

In Game 7, Bryant threw his icon on O’Neal, a moment that became the symbol of the three titles Mamba and Superman had won together, starting with the 2000 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers.

Twenty years later, the blazers obviously look very different than they did then. But Bryant has touched so many during his two-decade career that there are still many connections in Portland.

Carmelo Anthony, who won Olympic gold medals with Bryant in 2008 and 2012, had a renaissance this year with the Blazers. But Anthony stayed home, which head coach Terry Stotts described as personal reasons, but what Yahoo! Sports report was his continued grief over Bryant’s death.

“I think everyone goes through the mourning process in their own way, whether it’s with family or friends,” said Stotts, who went around LA after a gunfight to visit the memorials. “It is important that they all have someone to talk to.”

Blazer’s guard Damian Lillard, who held on to the ball for an eight-second injury after the Lakers’ 24-second penalty, spoke after a shootout about getting to know Bryant while he was sitting on the bench together at Lillard’s first all-in. Star game.

But for Lillard it was his favorite memory to go out on the pitch for his first NBA game and see the man he loved there.

“I’ll never forget that,” said Lillard. “It was a really crazy moment for me.”

And on Friday, Lillard was in a moment nobody could have prepared for.

“I got to know Kobe as a peer. I grew up idolizing him. But it’s not about me or any other player or fan, ”said Lillard. “Of course we will all have emotions and feel some of them, but he has family. Nobody is in more pain than them. I think it is important that we understand that.”

Lakers’ Kobe Bryant (left) and Trevor Ariza watch their teammates training for the 2009 NBA final on June 5, 2009 at the Staples Center. (Mark Ralston / AFP via Getty Images)

