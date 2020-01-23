advertisement

A former scout camp in Kalkaska County will soon take on a whole new purpose thanks to a local land reserve.

Camp Tapico has hosted scouts for decades.

The Boy Scouts made the decision to sell the camp several years ago to the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy.

It will now be open to the public.

The 1,300 acres of former Camp Tapico are now covered in snow, but in spring and summer they will look much greener and will be open to the public. Chris Sullivan is Director of Land Protection at the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy.

“There is a trail system that we have already modified some of the existing trails, we have created new trails. It will be open to shore fishing, hunting these things, bird watching and wildlife viewing, ”said Sullivan.

Land conservation started buying the camp several years ago. It will now be known as the Milock Family Preserve. With a 125-acre lake and miles of trail, Cash Cook of downtown Kalkaska’s development authority says the project has the potential to significantly boost the region.

“Having an asset like this open to the public only adds to the inventory we have here and that’s why people come to northern Michigan to find things to do in the nature and that’s just a wonderful thing. We kind of want to be a hub of economic activity when people come to the area, but have all the assets that we have around us, the Boardman River and Seven Bridges and now this installation, absolutely amazing, ”said Cook.

It will be the second largest reserve managed by the conservation of the land they hope to open in mid-summer.

“I think it will have a huge impact on the Kalkaska area and Kalkaska is a part of our service area as we don’t have a huge amount of conservation properties. It’s really exciting for me to get to the point where we can open it up to the public and make people appreciate it, ”said Sullivan.

