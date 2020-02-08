advertisement

Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer

Greg Southam / Postmedia

Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer has tapped retired Ontario judge Colin McKinnon to investigate steps taken by Alberta prosecutors after concerns arose over reports of a former Calgary pathologist’s medical examination.

advertisement

McKinnon, who served 23 years as a judge after being appointed to the Ontario Supreme Court of Justice in 1996, will consider whether the Alberta Crown Prosecutor’s Office gave the proper statement to defense lawyers and their clients in some criminal cases.

He will be charged with making recommendations to Schweitzer if a miscarriage of justice is identified, under the terms of reference for the review received by Postmedia.

The survey follows media reports that raised questions about whether the detainees and their defense counsel had been informed of the medical findings of a forensic pathologist.

In 2012, an evaluation panel of three members reviewed the findings of Dr. Evan Matshes, who spent 13 months working in the Calgary medical examiner’s office starting in 2010.

The panel reviewed the findings of 14 investigations carried out by Matshes, including 13 involving death, stating that his findings were “unreasonable” in all but one.

Although this summary could have exterminated people serving sentences for those deaths, a report last month questioned whether the results were shared with the parties concerned.

McKinnon’s investigation, under the terms of reference, will examine what general and specific steps were taken by the Alberta Crown Prosecutor’s Office in response to concerns about Matshes’ medical examination reports.

It will determine whether the steps taken by crown prosecutors “meet” their obligations, “and if not, what additional or different steps he should have taken.”

McKinnon will report his findings to Schweitzer.

Dr. Evan Matshes, a former forensic pathologist at the Calgary Medical Examiner’s office.

If the crown prosecution service really did not lack his obligations, McKinnon would advise Schweitzer on the actions he now had to take.

“If during the review, (McKinnon) identifies a miscarriage of justice stemming from any steps taken or not taken by the ACPS, or any other information he believes may be relevant, he will bring it to the attention of the Minister of Justice and the Advocates General, including, as appropriate, any recommendations thereto, “the terms of reference.

During the investigation, McKinnon will review whatever documents and interviews he determines to be “relevant and appropriate”, without limitation by the provincial government.

Schweitzer said the review will begin this month, with no deadline set.

The province expects the investigation to take several months, according to Schweitzer.

Eric Tolppanen, assistant secretary of the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service, previously said he would ensure full co-operation.

During Matshes’ 13-month stay in Calgary beginning in 2010, he conducted 426 death investigations, including 262 autopsies and 164 external examinations.

He has disputed the validity of the findings that have questioned his work, saying in some cases the three US pathologists who conducted the 2012 peer review did not have the full or proper file.

A judge of the Queen’s Bench Court, ruling that the process used to investigate Matshes was unfair, later dismissed the panel’s findings.

Related

Matshes said last week he “welcomes” the review ordered by Schweitzer. His lawyer said the claims made in the news reports that prompted the investigation have caused “significant” damage to his reputation.

“We believe that the process undertaken at this point will be fair, objective and will give Dr. Matshes the opportunity to stand by his work,” Schweitzer said in a written letter.

He remains embroiled in a $ 30 million lawsuit against the Alberta government and the province’s former chief medical examiner, both charging them with conspiracy to disrupt his career by spreading false information about him.

McKinnon, before his time as a judge, served as a defense attorney with certifications in civil matters and criminal law. He has also previously worked as an assistant crown attorney.

He retired to work in mediation and arbitration for an Ottawa firm.

“Mr. McKinnon is endowed with a broad mandate to look into the matter and provide any recommendations as he deems appropriate,” Schweitzer said in a statement. “His findings will be reported directly to me and I am confident that Mr McKinnon will carry out a thorough and impartial review.

“As Minister of Justice and Attorney General, ensuring public confidence in the administration of justice is of the utmost importance. It is also important for Albertans to know that our government takes our responsibilities seriously and will review such issues to resolve any injustices that may have occurred in the province. “

shudes@postmedia.com

Twitter: @SammyHudes

advertisement