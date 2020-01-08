advertisement

The upcoming changes at the top of the Irish Football Association (FAI) could open the door to former Irish striker Niall Quinn to play a role in Irish football, several well-placed sources believe.

The former Arsenal and Sunderland player is a close ally of Goodbody Stockbrokers managing director Roy Barrett, who is about to take on the role of the club’s independent chairman.

advertisement

Mr. Quinn, who won 92 caps for the international team in a career between the 1980s and 2000s, is, in the opinion of a corporate governance expert best suited to this, neither permanently nor temporarily interested in the role of chief executive Role.

However, due to his popularity, the Dublin native could take on a public role that focuses on reforms that are intended to improve the image of the game and strengthen the base of Irish football. Such a role could also strengthen the case for the reintroduction of government funds that have been suspended since the FAI corporate governance scandal broke out last spring.

In May last year, Mr. Barrett was appointed as part of a Football in Ireland Visionary Group, chaired by Mr. Quinn, which provided a document with detailed proposals for governance, welfare and commercial change at the FAI.

Voluntary role

It is believed that Mr. Quinn is interested in volunteering in the association. This could include the introduction of a community-based entity based on The Foundation of Light, a charity founded by Sunderland FC.

Such a platform would aim to promote youth activity through a range of educational and socially beneficial activities, particularly in disadvantaged areas, through football.

He is also believed to be interested in shaking up the league of Ireland and winning over the government for certain initiatives he has worked on, such as: B. Part of the betting tax to fund football development in Ireland.

The expectation is growing that the appointment to the board can take place on Wednesday evening. The FAI’s Nomination Committee will meet tonight to discuss the candidacies of Mr. Barrett and up to three other independent directors.

Sports Minister Shane Ross said he expects the roles of independent directors to be filled by the end of this week.

Mr. Quinn is a former chairman of Sunderland FC and has worked in business and on the board of Sport Ireland for a while. Last year, he was part of a group that suggested splitting the FAI into two separate organizations and changing the way board appointments are made.

advertisement