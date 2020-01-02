advertisement

Richard Plepler, the former HBO boss whose list of projects he has created, reads like a list of every TV program that you have loved over the past decade, has made his next professional act official. After leaving HBO last year amid reported collisions with his new WarnerMedia property (and after a celebrated 25-year stint with the premium cable network), the brave, eternally tanned studio boss signed a five-year contract that his Eden Productions company to Apple, for which Eden will produce original TV shows, films and documentaries exclusively for Apple TV +.

That’s according to a new report from The New York Times, who spoke with Plepler for his first interview since leaving HBO in the aftermath of his new bosses who wanted to dramatically increase their output (something HBO vets feared this would lead to a loss of quality). “It was immediately clear to me that I had a great and very privileged run at HBO and I could not duplicate that again,” Plepler told the newspaper. “And I didn’t want to try duplicating that again. It felt very clear that I just wanted to do my own thing.”

It is no exaggeration to point out that Plepler’s alliance with Apple could very well mark an important new chapter in the Streaming Wars. Apple’s new streaming service, Apple TV +, was launched in November ahead of Disney’s long-awaited rival Streamer, Disney +, but without a certifiable hit such as the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian of the latter.

Critics welcomed the launch of the Apple TV + – which included series such as The Morning Show and For All Mankind – with mixed to negative reviews. From social media to review sites such as Rotten Tomatoes, it was not difficult to find many fans who praised the quality of the programming, but that is almost beside the point. There was much more negative attention to the launch of Apple TV + than the iPhone maker was undoubtedly familiar with – virtually the opposite of the Midas touch that Plepler has exhibited throughout most of his career.

Image source: HBO

When Plepler lands, Apple now has a TV director in his stable with a series of credits that would envy his colleagues. During his time at HBO, and thanks to his support for many of his most celebrated hits such as Game of Thrones, HBO won more than 160 Emmy awards – for everything from Thrones to shows like Veep and Big Little Lies.

If you want to get an idea of ​​what Plepler thought he should leave HBO, check out our previous coverage of the upcoming changes at HBO thanks to her new leadership. Plepler told the NYT that he had made many offers after leaving, but that Apple was the only serious choice he considered. “I thought Apple was the right idea very quickly, just because it was embryonic enough that I thought maybe I could make a small contribution to that,” he said.

Image source: Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

