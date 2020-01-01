advertisement

BISSAU – Former Prime Minister and former Army General Umaro Cissoko Embalo has won the Guinea-Bissau presidential vote, the election commission said Wednesday, but his opponent complained of fraud and vowed to contest the result in court.

The dispute looks set to prolong the kind of political chaos that has plagued West Africa’s small country in recent years and made voters tired of the political class.

Embalo, 47, won with 54% of Sunday’s vote, the commission said, against 46% for another former Prime Minister Domingos Simoes Pereira in the poll to succeed current President Jose Mario Vaz.

Vaz’s mandate was marred by political fighting, a malfunctioning parliament and corruption.

If Pereira’s challenge fails, Embalo, who served as prime minister under Vaz from 2016-18, faces the difficult task of overcoming a long-term political stalemate and modernizing the nation of 1.6 million people. Guinea Bissau has seen nine coups or coup attempts since independence from Portugal in 1974.

Ruling party candidate Pereira, 56, who easily won a first round in November, told supporters that in some polling stations the vote exceeded the number of registered voters and he would file a complaint with the Supreme Court.

“There has been a violation of the electoral truth and the most legitimate rights of the people of Guinea Bissau,” he said.

Embalo’s candidacy won support from leading contenders who failed to reach the runoff, including Vaz.

The announcement of his victory sparked celebrations on the streets of the capital Bissau, which remained calm and optimistic during an election season that many hoped would draw a line under weeks of political unrest including violent protests, a alleged coup attempt. state and the emergence of two competing prime ministers.

“We voted Embalo for change,” said Kady Gassama, a 38-year-old cleaner. “We voted to get the country out of the economic, political and social crisis.”

The other president faces the challenges of widespread poverty and an unstable political system in which the majority party nominates the government but the president can dismiss it.

There have been seven prime ministers since Vaz took over in 2014, and instability has hurt the economy, which depends heavily on volatile prices for cheese nuts, the main source of income for more than two-thirds of households.

Traffickers also use Guinea-Bissau’s untouched waters and the labyrinth of wooded islands as cocaine deliveries along the route from South America to Europe. (Written by Edward McAllister; Editing by Louise Heavens and Andrew Cawthorne)

