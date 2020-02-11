advertisement

HALIFAX – Former Guantanamo Bay detainee Omar Khadr has made a rare public speaking appearance in Halifax.

Khadr was part of a panel discussion Monday night on child soldiers organized by the Romeo Dallaire Child Soldiers Initiative.

He told a large audience at Dalhousie University that he believes he has a role to play in the world even though he is still not entirely sure exactly what form it will take.

advertisement

As a 15-year-old in Afghanistan, Khadr was captured and seriously injured in July 2002 and charged with killing one American soldier and injuring another.

He was held at Guantanamo Bay Cuba and returned to Canada in 2013.

Now 33, Khadr says he has been able to survive for the last 17 years and he called the discussion of the Dallaire Initiative a safe place to be with people who “understand people like me”.

Khadr says he hopes people get a fair judgment as to who he is as a person.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on February 10, 2020.

advertisement