The Swedish ace Lindstedt, who won the Australian Open twice in 2014 and made three consecutive appearances at the Wimbledon finals in 2010, 2011 and 2012, will be partnered with Robin Haze of the Netherlands to present a strong challenge. . Haze is a pretty familiar name at World No. 34 Tournament after his victory in the 2018 edition, alongside countryman Matve Midelkop.

Australia’s Open Open double champion Israeli ace Erlich, who won the Australian title in 2008, will also be the players to watch the match. World No. 67 Earlich will team up with Belarus Andrey Vasilevsky during his daughter’s appearance at India’s primary ATP 250 event.

India’s Divij Sharan, who won a double at Rohan Bhopan in the latest edition of the tournament, will also be keen to defend the title with his New Zealand counterpart Artem Sitak.

“The tournament has always had a rich legacy of champions playing here, and the 25th year of India’s oldest jogging tournament will not be different, as we hope another memorable edition of tennis races will come out,” Pashant Suth said. The tournament director Tata Open Maharashtra reported.

He also added: “We have 10 pairs that just accept the main draw. Although the four couples will enter as on-site typing, both will receive wild cards. “

Legendary Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna, Purav Raja, Ramkumar Ramanathan and ev Eva Nedunchejyan are the other Indian stars who can play in the main tournament of the prestigious tournament.

“In the third group of this tournament we have a competitive field this time. We look forward to another year of high quality action with the best tennis players in the world, ”says SSDER Eyer, MSLTA Secretary.

Another notable name in the top 10 pairs draw list will be Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador, who will see him compete with British player Jon on O’Mara, who organizes the Maharashtra State Tennis Association (MSLTA) tournament. Association with the Government of Maharashtra.

Source: Press Release

