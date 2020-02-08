advertisement

Ross LaJeunesse, the former global leader in international relations at Google, joined the company in 2008 after working as an assistant to California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. LaJeunesse was the head of government affairs for Asia and the Pacific in 2010, when the company abandoned its Chinese search engine after deciding that it was no longer willing to censor search results according to wishes of the government. Over the next few years, as LaJeunesse progressed at Google, he became concerned that the company was more and more willing to compromise with the Chinese government. In 2017, he learned that Google was building a new search engine, called Dragonfly, to comply with Chinese censorship rules. (The company said it had ended the project.) Later that year, Google announced that it had opened an artificial intelligence center in Beijing, fearing that Google’s search would contribute to the capabilities of cyber intelligence from China.

LaJeunesse began “to advocate for a formal company-wide human rights program,” as he wrote in a recent essay by Medium, but has not been able to persuade senior management to do so. LaJeunesse also describes having reported the use of racist, sexist and homophobic language to the human resources department of Google, then having been accidentally copied to an e-mail from a human resources director who “told a colleague that I seemed to raise a lot of concerns like these. and asked him to “dig” on me. Last year, LaJeunesse’s role was eliminated and he refused to accept a different position. He believes he was deported because of his defense of human rights. A Google spokesperson denied the claim and said, “The truth is that Ross wanted a centralized human rights group to resolve these issues, and he wanted to lead this group.”

Since leaving Google, LaJeunesse has returned to politics and is running for primary in the Democratic Senate in Maine; the winner of the primary, to be held in June, will face the republican Susan Collins this fall. I recently spoke on the phone with LaJeunesse. In our conversation, which has been edited for clarity and clarity, we discussed his time at Google, how Big Tech companies have changed in the past decade and how they should deal with authoritarian governments.

Do you think the world of technology has changed, and that Google in particular has changed? Or do you think you have changed?

I am convinced that I have never changed, but I think Google has changed. I raised an eyebrow at the marketing and public relations they would use to recruit people in the early days: “Come work with us, you will change the world.” But, after joining, I realized that people talked and acted way. And I look at the 2010 decision that I executed, to stop censorship of research in China, as a very clear example of this. (A Google spokesperson said that LaJeunesse was not involved in the decision to end research censorship in China in 2010.) This is something we did against the company’s financial interests. It didn’t make business sense, but it made sense from a human rights perspective and to do the right thing. Technology has really changed.

By accepting your assumption that technology has changed, do you think that what has changed has been a bigger cultural change and that it has influenced Google in the same way that it has influenced other places? Or do you think what has changed is that different people started using Google, or that the people who ran Google themselves have changed?

I think Google itself has changed and has not been mainly influenced by wider changes in the external environment. I think when you look at these tech companies and see how they start and who usually starts them, they weren’t businessmen – they were engineers. Some of them were idealists, maybe not some, but they were all passionate about what they were building, their product, their platform. Basically, they didn’t start out as businesses. Even when Google started, it was like, “Oh, well, we’ll figure out how to make some money later,” or “We’ll create the best product and users will follow, and we’ll do our users well. everything else will follow. ”This was very much the philosophy of Larry (Page) and Sergey (Brin).

But then they get to the point where they are big – they were making huge amounts of money – then the people who really start making decisions are different people. They are business leaders, C.F.O., and then they change the direction of the business to a higher stock price, which makes more money.

Okay, but in a place like Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg still runs the business, and there have been problems.

Yeah. I don’t know Mark personally and I don’t know the internal dynamics, but I know a lot of the original Facebook people aren’t there either. And they certainly brought in a lot of people from outside to direct the show, regardless of Mark’s continuing influence.

The reason I keep asking about it is that when I read early coverage of technology and Google it sounds very naïve to me, because people really believed that Google was going to follow the mantra “don’t be bad, etc. of me think of course all of this was inevitable.

I really don’t believe it. Trust me, I thought about it myself. I think of some of the conversations I had, even when they recruited me, and I can tell you – when I went to Asia for those two and a half years, we were fighting the right fight in the sense that the Indian government would come and tell us, “Hand over your user data” or “Hand over your encryption tools” and we would say, “No, we don’t.” There was a mission here to connect people and belief this technology made the world a better place. And I think it’s easy to forget that, in many ways, technology has made the world a better place.

I grew up in the working class in rural Maine, and my ability to speak to the world or understand the world was so limited. We had a set of encyclopedias in the living room. I would go to the public library. I did a report on Japan, in eighth grade, and we had, like these blue Encyclopædia Britannica or whatever. It was like looking for Japan. It’s like, three or four pages of stereotypical images – a woman in a kimono, a samurai – and I mean, that was it. And I could go to the library, but the options weren’t much better.

I’m thinking of my nieces, who are currently studying in North Africa, and their parents who guide their work online, because you have to keep these kids safe, but they use translation tools to look at things in native languages. from North Africa, in Tunisia in Arabic. The wealth of information available to them is staggering. And this is a good thing. And it’s an equalizer, because wealthy families have always had access to more resources. But, if you were, like a poor kid in Maine, in rural Maine, you’re a little bit stuck, and technology has changed that.

Yes, and if you are a gay man in a rural area of ​​Maine, you probably realize that you are not alone now as you did not.

