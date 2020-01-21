advertisement

Former University of Florida quarterback Heisman Trophy winner and New York Mets baseball player, Tim Tebow, married Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in their South African homeland.

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters have closed the knot.

The former NFL quarterback, who became a professional baseball player, shared a social media photo on Monday night that appeared to come from the couple’s wedding ceremony, which said People was held in Nel-Peters’ homeland of South Africa.

advertisement

“I was looking forward to three things,” Tebow told People. “At first I see her in her wedding dress, the first kiss and the first dance together as a man and woman. It is such a special night.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life for someone special to spend the rest of my life with. I’ve been waiting for the right person to come with me. Now I’m marrying Demi. I can’t wait to see it.” What our future will bring. All my dreams have come true. The wait was 100 percent worth it. “

>> Tim Tebow announces engagement to the former Miss Universe

Tebow won two national championships and the Heisman Trophy 2007 in one of the most successful careers in college football history in Florida. He was selected in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos, which he led to the playoffs in the infamous “Tebow Time” era in 2011. Though annoyed by AFC defending champion Pittsburgh Steelers there, he was traded by Denver and was slated to appear in just twelve more regular season NFL games for the New York Jets in 2012.

Nel-Peters, 24, was crowned Miss Universe in 2017. The couple confirmed for the first time that they were together in July 2018.

View this post on Instagram

Forever. @demileighnp #tyingthetebow • • @zavionkotzeeventscompany 📷 @hanrihuman

Posted by Tim Tebow (@timtebow) on January 20, 2020 at 5:07 p.m. PST

Now 32-year-old Tebow plays in the New York Mets minor league. His baseball aspirations were apparently being watched for his wedding when Nel-Peters told people they chose a cheesecake so Tebow could “stick to his diet.”

Tebow also serves as a college football analyst for ESPN.

View this post on Instagram

Dems, I am so grateful that I can share your culture … and thank you, South Africa, for sharing @demileighnp with me! 📷 @hanrihuman

Posted by Tim Tebow (@timtebow) on January 19, 2020 at 7:39 am PST

View this post on Instagram

Maybe I like South African culture … Well, I’m biased because they raised @demileighnp 🇿🇦 • @zavionkotzeeventscompany 📷 @hanrihuman @reservedexclusive

A post shared by Tim Tebow (@timtebow) on January 18, 2020 at 7:59 AM PST

advertisement