New England Patriots corner kick Stephon GilmoreThe leader of the league, with six interceptions for the NFL leadership and 20 defended passes, became. appointed 2019 defensive player of the year,

Gilmore is the first Patriots player in his eighth season to receive the PFWA Defensive Player of the Award since his first award in 1992. It is the third cornerback to be honored by the PFWA Deion Sanders (1994) and Charles Woodson (2009) since the prize was awarded in 1992.

Gilmore started all 16 games and had 53 tackles (44 solo), six interceptions for 126 return yards and two touchdowns with 20 passes defined and a fumble recovery. He returned after 54 meters for a landing in Miami on September 15 and brought back a landing for a score in Cincinnati on December 15 after 64 meters. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month in October for having eleven duels, seven passes and two interceptions as part of a defense that saw his opponents face just three touchdowns throughout the month. Gilmore had a career high of five passes and an interception in the 35:14 win over the New York Giants on October 10th. He was elected to the PFWA All-NFL and All-AFC teams for 2019.

2019 MOST VALUABLE PLAYERS: QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

2019 OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

