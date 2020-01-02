advertisement

Sam Wyche, who coached the Cincinnati Bengals to appear in the Super Bowl, passed away at the age of 74.

Wych’s son told Cincinnati’s WCPO-TV that the cause of death was cancer complications.

“Sam was a wonderful guy,” said team owner Mike Brown in a statement. “We got to know him both as a player and as a coach. As our trainer, he had great success and brought us to the Super Bowl. He was friends with everyone here, both during and after his tenure as head coach. We not only liked him, we admired him as a man. He had a great generosity of mind and lived his life to help others. We offer our condolences to Jane and his children Zak and Kerry. “

advertisement

From 1984 to 1991 Wyche was coach of the Bengals for eight years and from 1992 to 1995 head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four years.

He went 61-66 with Cincinnati and led the Bengals to an appearance in Super Bowl XXIII where they lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

advertisement