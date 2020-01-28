advertisement

(CNN) – Former first lady Michelle Obama has her first Grammy win for the audio book version of her bestseller “Becoming”. It is the third Grammy win for the Obama budget.

Obama’s husband won audiobooks for his memoirs “Dreams of My Father” and “The Audacity of Hope” in 2006 and 2008.

advertisement

Obama’s win for the best spoken album knocked out the nominees John Waters and the Beastie Boys, among others. She did not take part in the ceremonies.

The text version of “Becoming” has sold millions of times and has been number 1 on Amazon since “Fifty Shades of Gray” in 2012. The memoirs take Michelle Obama’s Chicago roots back to her time in the White House.

Obama is not the only former first lady to win a Grammy for the best spoken word album. Hillary Clinton won for “Living History” in 2003.

advertisement