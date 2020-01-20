advertisement

Tim Tebow is married.

The former NFL quarterback married Ms. Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in a sunset ceremony on the La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa, the People magazine reported.

Nel-Peters, who comes from South Africa, accepted a proposal from Tebow last January.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life for someone special to spend the rest of my life with,” Tebow told People. “I was waiting for the right person to come. And now I’m marrying Demi. I can’t wait to see what our future holds. All my dreams have come true. The wait was 100% worth it. “

Nels-Peters, 24, told People that she and Tebow, 32, both are “very traditional” and wanted the wedding to feel “intimate [and] elegant” color palette of white, gold, green, and black. The bride wore a custom dress from David’s bride and the groom put on an Antar Levar tuxedo.

“I want the vows to be perfect,” Tebow told the people before the ceremony. “I go in traditional things like” Until death separates us “, but I also add some of my own things.”

Around 260 guests ate steak, mussels, various types of cheese and pasta for the reception. For dessert, there were two types of wedding cakes: a traditional confectionery and a keto-friendly groom cake for Tebow.

“I was looking forward to three things,” said Tebow. “At first I see her in her wedding dress, the first kiss and the first dance together as a man and woman. It is such a special night. ”

