Former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said today that he would not wait for a position in the new cabinet by Boris Johnson over the phone before a government reshuffle.

Speaking on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Hunt, who faced Johnson in the leadership contest last year, said he believed the Prime Minister had made an “excellent start”.

He added, “I want him to succeed. I do not exclude in the future but I am far from serving it because I want it to be a success.

“But during this leadership campaign, I realized that I had been in the cabinet for every hour that my three children were alive because I had been in cabinet for nine years and my oldest was nine.

“So I won’t be waiting by phone this time.”

Johnson is expected to undergo a major cabinet reshuffle on Thursday.

The former foreign secretary was also pressured by reports that Anne Sacoolas, the American woman accused of killing British teenager Harry Dunn, had previously been a CIA agent, saying that the United States was not not behave as an ally in his extradition.

Mr. Hunt said, “It may affect that and I do not know the truth of these things because I am no longer Minister of Foreign Affairs, but I still think it is totally and totally unacceptable that she not be brought to justice in Britain.

“And if anyone questions, I think we should just ask what would have happened if the boot had been on the other foot, if a British diplomat had been involved in a traffic accident in the United States where someone died and fled “on a private plane back to the UK and escaped justice – I don’t think President Trump would defend him for a second.

“And I don’t think Britain would have behaved this way. And I would just like to say to the United States that I am someone who is the most fervent supporter of the special relationship, I think in a world very uncertain, the democracies of the world must stand together, but if we are to be in an alliance, we must treat ourselves as allies and that does not happen.

“I think they should fire Anne Sacoolas.”

