Sven-Goran Eriksson has been linked with an move to take over as head coach of the Newcastle Jets after the chief executive of the A-League club said he had received the former England manager’s CV among numerous applications for this work.

The Jets fired Ernie Merrick on Monday after a 4-0 loss to Melbourne Victory at the weekend. It was the Jets’ fourth loss in five games and they are bottom of the league.

“After the third goal on Sunday night, we had six CVs in the game, which I think is quite rude, but some agents were sending through the CVs,” Jets CEO Lawrie told reporters Tuesday. McKinna.

“Ten have come this morning. Some of the names … I received one of the former English manager’s, Sven-Goran Eriksson’s CV, sent yesterday.

“We’re going to see everybody. But we need someone to come in and offer something, have a proper record and can seal something here and be here for the right reasons.”

Eriksson has coached several high profile European club teams including AS Roma, Lazio, Benfica and Manchester City and was England’s first foreign manager between 2001-2006.

After brief spells at three Chinese Super League clubs, the 71-year-old trains the Philippine national team for the last time and guided them to their AFC Asian Cup girls’ campaign where they finished bottom of their group. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

