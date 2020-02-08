advertisement

Coleman has played at Dwyer 92 times in four seasons and is now looking for a chance to play Division I basketball

SEE WERT – The former basketball star of the Dwyer boys, Miles Coleman, has an unforgettable season.

Coleman, who graduated from Dwyer in 2018, lights the scoreboards on the way to a lead role in an 18-7 junior college team that has won 15 of his last 16 games.

advertisement

As the second child at Indian River State College in Fort Pierce, the 6-foot-6 guardian averaged 18.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in 24 games, both team highs. He is also second in the team at Assists at 3.8, a side effect of his newly discovered leadership role.

“It has a lot of responsibility because you have to take care of everyone else,” said Coleman.

Department I programs are noted.

“He’s starting to get a whole range of interests and offers,” said IRSC trainer Charlie Wilson. “He’s really good on the court, in the classroom, has a good GPA and a great family.”

The outstanding second child says there are “too many to go through” when asked to list the colleges that looked after him, but the University of Albany and NJIT cited the two programs that were the most were in contact with him.

Coleman will make his decision after the season.

“A coach who is honest, like the coach I have now,” said Coleman about what he was looking for in college. “I like honesty about where the school is or how big the school is.”

>> RELATED: Palm Beach Post Best of Preps Fall Sports Teams Revealed

Coleman is currently focused on the leading Indian River, which also offers a few local products in newcomers Linton Brown and AJ Cajuste. Brown, a Wellington graduate, was 2019’s best basketball player of the year for boys with big schools in Palm Beach. Cajuste played the lead role at Oxbridge Academy and was the best preps player of the year for small schools.

Both Brown and Cajuste are contributors, but Coleman is the star.

Coleman has crossed the 20-point mark in 12 games and registered a pair of double-doubles this season. His production, especially in the offensive area, is based on a simple change of mindset and shows his development as a basketball player.

“It’s just about taking open shots and not the forced ones,” said Coleman. “If you make it easier, you will get more points.”

In four years at Dwyer, Coleman appeared in 92 games for the Panthers, averaging 13.3 points and 3.6 rebounds. As a senior, Coleman scored an average of nearly 17 points and five boards and was appointed to the first team in the North Division of the All-Conference of Palm Beach County.

>> CONNECTION: The trainers select the all-conference teams for the 2017-2018 winter in Palm Beach County

After graduating from high school, Coleman signed at Santa Fe College. After a season in which he appeared in 24 games and scored an average of 12.4 points per competition, he made the decision to transfer. Indian River quickly picked up Coleman.

“Miles was good and we were very lucky to find him when he wanted to leave Santa Fe,” said Wilson. “I probably should have been smarter and recruited him from Dwyer, but he gave us a second chance and we got him on the rebound.”

Coleman’s relationship with Wilson on the Indian River was a catalyst for his success, which allowed the guard to play more freely without fear of being beaten during an off-game game. This momentum was evident in a street game against Palm Beach State at the end of January, in which Coleman missed a 1:11 mistake in the worst season and won only four points in the lowest season, 76-71.

“My boys never have to question what to do,” said Wilson. “You will be shouted at if you do what you shouldn’t, but Miles can miss 100 of the same shots and I won’t say a word because he is asked to.”

“I think that’s exactly what Miles wants. He wanted to play in a system that goes up and down a bit and is a bit freer and faster, and I think what we do and what we preach fits his style.”

When Coleman searches for the school that offers the perfect marriage Indian River has had, one thing is certain; Coleman’s memorable season made him a player that scouts and recruiters shouldn’t forget.

rdipentima@pbpost.com

advertisement