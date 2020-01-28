advertisement

A follower of the Dryburgh community called on the council to consider creating an outdoor space for youth deprived of local amenities.

Lochee United club secretary Larry Duncan said the former Dryburgh primary school site could be used for the benefit of the community if local authorities consulted them.

Two years ago, residents said they wanted to see a new play park built on the Napier Drive site, but no plans were ever made.

The Dryburgh Resource Center, which previously housed the Connect 5 off-site education center, was demolished in early 2018.

After waiting for several other debates lasting more than four hours last night, Mr. Duncan expressed his concerns for the region.

He said young people in Dryburgh were at a disadvantage compared to elsewhere in the city due to the lack of outdoor facilities.

He said: “Although I do not live in Dryburgh, I am strongly involved with Lochee United, which is the heart of the region.

“We think it is necessary to find out what we can do with the land.

“Dryburgh used to have a swing park, but now he has no green space.

“If the kids want to find something like this, they have to venture out on the Kingsway and take charge of their lives or go to Charelston.

“I think we should do something with it because it could help improve the lives of adults and children.

“There has to be a starting point. 2020 can be that. “

The councilors unanimously agreed to consider the future use of the site, to consult the local community and to report to the committee, with recommendations, as soon as possible.

The item was put on the agenda by Lochee’s labor advisor, Michael Marra.

