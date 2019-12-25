advertisement

Actress Bella Thorne shared a sensual Christmas album on Instagram that she made while on vacation at a resort in the Dominican Republic. The 22-year-old former Disney star joked with the captions and asked her fans to help her get a Santa hat.

“Put on a Santa hat here,” wrote the actress in the album signature with the three photos. In the files, Thorne appears seated, wearing a minimal leopard-print bikini and straightening her wet hair as she sits on a chair on a heavenly beach.

advertisement

“Perfect!” Exclaimed a person in the comment area on Thorne’s album. “You look more and more beautiful,” said another. “How do I get to this beach?” Asked a third jokingly. “Very nice,” said someone else.

Thorne has been in the Dominican Republic with her boyfriend, the Italian musician Benjamin Mascolo, for a few days. She shared a photo of an unidentified young woman who, sometime as the third member of the process, was made up of him and the current partner.

While the acquaintance of Mascolo went public in the middle of the year, the romance with the anonymous young woman was revealed in October, but Thorne has not yet revealed the identity of the new girlfriend, which proves that she is a celebrity.

Remember that Thorne composed a test between 2017 and 2019 with rapper Mod Sun and YouTuber Tana Mongeau. First she started dating the musician in October 2018, then Mongeau joined the relationship. Youtuber left the trio in February 2019 and Thorne broke away from Mod Sun a few weeks later.

advertisement