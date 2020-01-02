advertisement

Former Disney boss Michael Eisner responded to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker by giving the film a little shade.

Eisner responded to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Twitter.

He stated:

“The Rise of Skywalker is an acceptable film, full of stories and fan joy, but a little emotionless.”

Eisner added: “While The Mandalorian established show artist Jon Favreau as the new George Lucas in Disney Plus, Robert Iger had the courage to explain it.”

Eisner would then explain why he described the film as “somewhat emotionless”.

“Throughout the film, Daisy Ridley played Rey with one expression: awe / fear until the end of the film when she revealed her name. I meant that with a film that lacks emotion. “

Eisner then explained his explanation.

“In my previous comment, I didn’t want to suggest that Daisy Ridley was doing badly. On the contrary, she was excellent. The choice of attitude for Rey was intentional and seems to depend on the character’s philosophy.”

Eisner is not alone in this criticism. William Shatner said he needed “his own wayfinder to understand what I saw”.

So I saw the new @ StarWars film. I need my own wayfinder to understand what I saw. #lookingforadagger 😏

– William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 23, 2019

“Disney was just throwing a huge pile of Jabba the Hutt feces against the wall and wasn’t even waiting for what was stuck. They jumped to conclusions while this overly forgiving feces were still in the air, and somehow made it more complicated and worthless than ever before. “

What do you think of Michael Eisner’s comments?

