A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who incorrectly claimed to have been shot in front of the sheriff’s train station in Lancaster, arrested an hour-long dragnet in search of a non-existent gunman.

Angel Raul Reinosa was a rookie substitute when he reported being shot on August 21, 2019. He was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Thursday during a traffic incident in Sylmar, according to the sheriff department.

Reinosa has been charged with two criminal insurance fraud crimes and one false police report. Sheriff officials said he was being held in lieu of a $ 40,000 bail.

He could be charged on Friday, the prosecutor said. According to the prosecutor, he faces up to 5 1/2 years imprisonment if he is convicted.

Reinosa reported that he was shot on the shoulder at around 2:50 p.m. in the Lancaster Sheriff’s parking lot on the 500 block on West Lancaster Boulevard. August 21, sheriff’s officials said. The reported ambush led to the creation of a massive security area and an hour-long search for a four-story apartment complex that Reinosa claimed the shot had been fired.

A nearby school was also closed because dozens of SWAT MPs were on site with helicopters and armored vehicles. The search for the building and its surroundings continued until the next day.

On August 24, Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced that the shooting report was a joke and Reinosa was no longer a member of the division. Sheriff officials told reporters that some things in Reinosa’s story weren’t true: no bullets were found in the parking lot, no shots hit cars, and many people nearby heard no shots.

“During the investigation, we suspected that the alleged attack was valid, but had to be careful before accusing an employee of making false statements,” said Villanueva.

“I am responsible for my MPs and embarrassed and incredibly disappointed with what that MP has done,” said Villanueva. “I apologize to our community and our elected officials who have come together to support us.

