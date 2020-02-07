advertisement

Mangus, who toppled the Aggies program with two trips to the national quarter-finals in the early 2000s, is now the quarterback coach for the New York Guardians of the XFL.

The XFL promises a lot of speed, boom, boom, boom offensive with lots of action.

And that sounds tailor-made for former Delaware Valley University football coach GA Mangus, now the New York Guardians’ quarterback coach who opens their opening season against the Tampa Bay Vipers on Sunday.

“What this league wants to do is very close,” said Kutzowns university coach Jim Clements, who had Mangus as an offensive coordinator in his coaching staff in 2017 and 2018.

“Using a 25-second music box in the XFL and GA will give the defense a lot of different looks in a short amount of time. He’s been doing this kind of rush offensive for a long time and his knowledge will help the other.” Staff trainers who may not be as familiar. “

For mangoes who have trained at all levels – high school, college and now the professionals – the players change, the stakes change, but the game remains the same.

“It’s soccer,” said Mangus. “Now we are dealing with people who have been in the NFL and people who want to reach this level, which is a new challenge.

“But that’s cool with me. I’m just trying to coach them so they can get started. It’s the same thing you do everywhere else. These guys are bigger, stronger and faster, but the field is still 100 meters long.

“We’re going to play a fast, exciting game in the XFL, even faster than the college game, but that’s fine with me.” I just can’t wait for Sunday to arrive so we can get started. “

People in the area met mangoes when he took over a fighting team from Delaware Valley College in 2002 with little fanfare and even less expectations.

That would change.

Fast.

After the Aggies went 2-8 in his first season, the defeat stopped.

DelVal prevailed 33-4 in its last three campaigns, turning them from thinking into a program that was regularly included in Division III’s national rankings. The Aggies competed twice in the quarter-finals of the NCAA.

“Wherever he goes, good things happen,” said Clements, whose Kutztown teams were responsible for Mangus 17: 5 in the two seasons. “Insult is his thing and he adapts to the talent he has and gets everything out of them.”

After leaving DelVal, Mangus spent three seasons as an offensive coordinator in Middle Tennessee before being reunited with his college coach Stever Spurrier as quarterback coach at the University of South Carolina for seven seasons.

A year after his departure from South Carolina, Mangus teamed up with his defense coordinator in the Delaware Valley in Kutztown.

“Working with Jimmy in Kutztown was one of the best times I’ve had in coaching,” said Mangus. “Training with one of your best friends and getting things going with the team is just a great feeling. Now it’s a new challenge and an opportunity to do the same. “

The eight XFL teams complete a regular playing time of 10 weeks, followed by a playoff round before the championship game in late April.

The Guardians, whose head coach is longtime NFL coach Kevin Gilbride, will play their home games at MetLife Stadium, where the NFL’s Jets and Giants play. Former Penn State and Oakland Raider Matt McGloin is the Guardians’ starting quarterback.

“I never met Kevin Gilbride until he invited me to an interview,” said Mangus. “We talked about football and life for hours and when we were done he offered me the job.

“It’s a great situation for me in a league that is well run and has a plan. The XFL television contract is great. You get two games on Saturday and two on Sunday at Fox, ABC or ESPN. This awareness and a really good product will make this league work. “

And give Mangus another chance to work his offensive magic.

“It will suit him really well,” said Clements. “His team will score a lot of points. When we brought him to Kutztown, he turned around aggressively and we banned many things from his offensive system because they work. And they worked wherever he was.”

“I know the XFL would like to expand, and if GA does as well as I know I could see it take over a team as head coach in the future. He’s just a winner.”

