advertisement

ZAGREB – Former Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic, a candidate for the main opposition Social Democrats, will be Croatia’s next president, presidential election results showed on Sunday.

In the second and final round of elections, Milanovic won 52.7% of the vote, while incumbent, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, the center-right candidate of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), won 47.3%.

The president’s role is largely ceremonial in Croatia. The head of state cannot veto laws, but there is a saying in matters of foreign policy, defense and security.

advertisement

Milanovic, who served as prime minister from 2011 to 2015, ran his election campaign with a promise to fight corruption, which he said had grown since he lost power to the Conservatives.

“Milanovic’s victory is a breeze in the Social Democrats’ sails and will strengthen the party ahead of a parliamentary vote (due to fall),” political analyst Branko Caratan told state television.

In the first round of elections two weeks ago, Milanovic beat 11 other candidates to come first with 29.6% of the vote, with Grabar-Kitarovic second with 26.7%.

“For me (henceforth) each party at the official level will be the same. I will co-operate with all those with executive power. I will not divide Croatian citizens,” Milanovic told supporters. his acclaim at the party’s campaign headquarters.

Outgoing President Grabar-Kitarovic in her speech congratulated Milanovic on a successful five-year term starting in February.

“It is in our country’s interest that it should maintain stability,” she said.

While some analysts said Milanovic’s victory could undermine Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic’s standing in his HDZ party, ahead of the party’s leadership elections this year, others said he would be able to manage the challenge.

“I think Plenkovic is a capable politician who will know how to balance the new situation,” Smiljana Leinert Novosel told state television.

Croatia assumes EU’s six-month rotating presidency on 1 January (Reporting by Igor Ilic Editing by Ivana Sekularac and Diane Craft)

advertisement