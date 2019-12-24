advertisement

OTTAWA – A high-profile Conservative who lost her seat in the last election will help guide efforts to elect a replacement for party leader Andrew Scheer.

The Conservative Party has announced that Lisa Raitt will co-chair the organizing committee for the next leadership race.

The competition was thrown into gear after Scheer announced earlier this month he would resign as soon as a new leader is elected.

Raitt, along with Dan Nowlan – who oversaw the 2017 Scheer race won – will be at the helm of a group of Tories that will set rules and voting time.

Raitt also ran in the 2017 campaign and would later be named Scheer’s vice president.

But she lost her Toronto seat in October, a result that underscored the shameful Ontario Tories election.

Scheer’s failure to get enough votes there and elsewhere in the country to form government calls prompted calls for him to step down as leader.

He had initially vowed to continue fighting for his job, but the tremendous pressure, coupled with questions about how he is using the party money, led him to turn back.

Raitt’s position as co-chair of the organizing committee means she will not be among the former leadership candidates running for the job again.

Some are discussing, including Erin O’Toole and Michael Chong.

Other potential competitors include former current members of Parliament, such as Peter MacKay and Pierre Poilievre, and former Quebec Prime Minister Jean Charest.

The Conservative Party says the next steps for the organizing committee will be to determine the timeframe for elections and the requirements for applicants.

This will include a possible entry fee and the number of signatures needed to support their appointment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published December 24, 2019

