Former Bishop of the Irish Church, Dr. James Mehaffey, whose friendship with his Catholic counterpart became a symbol of hope during some of the darkest days of the problem, has died.

Bishop Mehaffey died at home on Monday surrounded by his family. He was 88 years old and had been ill for some time.

Colum Eastwood, chairman of the SDLP, said Bishop Mehaffey’s ministry was “a constant source of hope in the darkest days of the conflict.”

“The crucial friendship between Bishop Mehaffey and Bishop Daly, two people with different traditions who saw the best in each other and in our communities, was a permanent symbol of the power of partnership and reconciliation to create lasting change,” said he.

Eastwood expressed his sympathy to Bishop Mehaffey’s family and hoped that “they would be comforted by the pride that this city has in James’ memory”.

“Lost a champion”

Sinn Fein MEP Martina Anderson said Derry had “lost a champion of all of us, a decent person who was respected by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him”.

Bishop Mehaffey of Portadown in Co Armagh was Bishop of Derry and Raphoe from 1980 until his retirement in 2002.

He developed a close friendship with the Catholic Bishop of Derry, Dr. Edward Daly, and worked together to promote reconciliation and peace.

In 2015, they received the “Freedom of the City of Derry” award for their cross-community leadership during the problems.

The two bishops were co-founders of the Inner City Trust, which worked to rebuild the bomb-ravaged city center of Derry.

Bishop Mehaffey served at many funerals for community members who were killed in the riots, including RUC and UDR members for reconciliation in Northern Ireland and a staunch supporter of the peace process. ”

Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Rev. Andrew Forster, said Bishop Mehaffey was a “towering figure” whose accomplishments “had crossed diocesan and denominational boundaries”.

“Part of the solution”

“During the worst times in our history when churches were often portrayed as part of the problem in Northern Ireland, Bishop James and Bishop Edward became part of the solution,” he said.

“The seeds of reconciliation with which they sowed finally bore fruit. The example of the two bishops – their common example – for Christian witness was and is an inspiration for those of us who are following in their footsteps. ”

The Catholic primate of Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, thanked “for his warmth and kindness and for the powerful and courageous testimony of his cooperation and his relationship with Bishop Daly in difficult times”.

“The bridges they build together have made a real difference,” he said.

The Catholic Bishop of Derry, Dr. Donal McKeown said Bishop Mehaffey’s friendship with Bishop Daly “testified to a strong message of harmony and peace-building”.

“With their example and courage, they have laid the foundation for trust, respect and dialogue on which today’s generation could build. They have helped us develop a shared narrative about our eventful past – and that is a key element in shaping a common future, ”he said.

Bishop Mehaffey is survived by his wife Thelma and their children Wendy and Tim. He was killed by her son Philip.

A thanksgiving service for Bishop Mehaffey’s life is expected to take place at St. Columb’s Cathedral in Derry later this week.

