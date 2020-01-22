advertisement

Cars

January 22, 2020 against Johnna Crider

advertisement

Ford’s former CEO, Mark Fields, had something to say about Tesla this week. In what might be a surprise to some, Fields says EVs are the future of the industry and the questions are: when is the payout and what are the adoption rates? He says that when you look at everything that Tesla has done, “they have really created a very – sort of – iconic electrification brand.”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0pD3RCcdQ2c [/ embed]

He also says: “[Elon] has done very well with his organization in creating an ambitious brand for electric vehicles,” Fields also says that Tesla is more than “just a car manufacturer” and quotes that Tesla has solar and energy storage companies under his wings. He thinks that all of this goes together with production in Shanghai and the new plant being built in Germany is something that investors are excited about.

“The question is,” Fields says in the video, “will there be a natural demand for mass acceptance? And Tesla has done a really good job with early adopters and creating that brand.” When asked if people buy Teslas because of the brand or because they are EVs, Fields says that “if you talk to the customers, they buy it because of the brand.” He points out what most Tesla owners like about the vehicles: they are cool, stylish and they help the environment because they do not emit carbon. Fields is also talking about something that is not really being discussed about Tesla, and that is the software aspect of the vehicles. “They have a big advantage over traditional OEMs,” he says.

It’s good to see a former Ford CEO pointing out that EVs are the future of the industry and that Tesla has developed itself into an iconic brand that is the industry leader. What is not mentioned is the direct business model of Tesla. There are no dealers or intermediaries to worry about, and this is an absolute plus for those who hate negotiating. If I know that something is worth X dollars, I don’t want to argue about the price with someone in the middle who wants to take advantage of me. Another thing that benefits Tesla is the fact that it has limited model setup options available, making the whole process streamlined and more efficient.

Tesla currently has seven variants of vehicles. For comparison: the Porsche 911 model has at least 20 variations of one model. Sometimes when you have too many choices for one thing, it gets boring. I have seen this in my own jewelry store – people like variety, but in the right amount.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. In 2018, Elon Musk advised her to “Believe in the Good.”

Tesla is one of the many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter









advertisement