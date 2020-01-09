advertisement

Peter Kostis was on the PGA tour for CBS for decades until he was released together with Gary McCord this winter.

Understandably, neither was thrilled with how this happened. McCord commented shortly afterwards and criticized CBS’s handling of the situation. Kostis, however, was a little weird; His statement on the matter was more cautious, though he made an attempt to photograph the ubiquitous sponsor of the PGA Tour, FedEx, by saying he had left to send some UPS packages.

Now that the PGA tour season is closer to the regular season again, Kostis has switched to Twitter a few times to report further grievances, not with CBS, but with the tour itself.

First, Kostis briefly noticed something during the Sentry Tournament of Champions that frustrated many golf fans:

Note to @ PGATOUR …. Your website is terrible.

– Peter Kostis (@peterjkostis), January 6, 2020

He is really wrong! The tour employs a lot of very talented people, especially on the editorial side, but the digital company is lagging behind. As a side note, my official PGA Tour Android app, by default, used the Presidential Cup ranking (which was held in early December) last week instead of the current Champions tournament, which made checking in very easy.

Yesterday, however, Kostis had another worthy goal in mind: the PGA Tour’s habit of retroactively renaming tournaments when winning a new sponsor. Anachronistic situations can arise, as Kostis emphasized salty.

What kind of visionary was Ben Hogan? How good and ahead of his time was Ben Hogan? According to the PGA Tour, he won his 5th Charles Schwab Challenge in 1959…. 12 years before the company Charles Schwab was founded in 1971! This is a visionary !!

– Peter Kostis (@peterjkostis) January 9, 2020

This is a particularly strange habit of the tour to clear the tournament history and, in some cases, retrofit sponsors for events long before it makes sense. It is a practice that is clearly designed to attract new sponsors (“Hey, not only will you be at every future event, but we’ll also be involved in any past iteration!”), Although it’s fair to ask yourself whether the knowledge is there as soon as possible your deal ends. They are deleted from the record books. In the end, this can serve more as a diversion.

This is the kind of thing that golf Twitter and podcast audiences have been following for some time, and most of all, it’s just nice to know that it also bothered at least some people on the broadcasting teams. Which makes sense since they are forced to read this type of factoid produced.

Kostis himself could feel even more free to express his opinion thanks to his different appearance as a coach for professional players like Paul Casey. he is probably not concerned about how this affects his ability to get another job in the golf media. (In a perfect world where the viewer’s interests and entertainment came first, it would be an asset to a network if you could give your opinion.) But whatever the reason, it’s great.

Hopefully there will be more, because it would be invaluable if he were to deal with something like the annual trudge that the Pebble Beach Pro-Am’s CBS program broadcasts. Or at least until CBS takes over the broadcasting tasks at Torrey Pines in a few weeks.

