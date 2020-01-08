advertisement

A former British soldier is said to be on trial in Co Tyrone for manslaughter of a 23-year-old man over 30 years ago.

Aidan McAnespie was shot and killed in Aughnacloy while walking through a British Army checkpoint on the way to the Aghaloo GAA site to watch a football game.



The Dungannon Magistrates’ Court judge ruled that there was sufficient evidence that 50-year-old David Jonathon Holden, whose address was given to his lawyer’s Belfast firm, was tried on February 21 for unlawfully murdering Mr. McAnespie becomes. 1988th

Mr Holden, a former Grenadier Guardsman who now lives in England, has been released on a £ 500 bail and will appear again in court next month.

The decision was welcomed by Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew, who said it was “a step forward for the family in the campaign for the truth about what happened to Aidan”.

She said the case also stressed that “the legacy mechanisms agreed in the Stormont House Agreement must be fully implemented so that all families affected by the conflict have access to the truth,” she said.

