In 2000 you could still go to Card Gym in autumn and see the new recruits. We were there to see the new guys, but when we found out who was playing, we saw that thin arm slap a ball and someone was flying down incredibly fast.

Who the hell was what we thought?

That was our introduction to Alana Beard, who also played pickup and did pretty well.

We found that for Duke, an extremely athletic, cat-fast player who had somehow disappeared under the radar, she was an immense bargain.

It was a revelation to say the least.

She had a brilliant career at Duke and was also an excellent professional. We have always admired her talent and presence. She just seemed like a very impressive person.

She announced her resignation on Thursday. Bart is just 37 and ready to go into the next phase of life, whatever it is and whatever it has in store for her. We wish her all the best and say to all Duke fans: Thank you for the memories!

