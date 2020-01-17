advertisement

Earlier this month, a caretaker at the Jewish summer camp noticed “raw images and swastikas” according to a CBC News report.

Camp Miriam, one of the few Jewish overnight summer camps in B.C. the region, located on Gabriola Island, an island between the mainland and Vancouver Island, near Nanaimo, was targeted in the hate-motivated graffiti incident.

After revealing the inscriptions, one of the camp committee members, Kelley Korbin confirmed that it has been reported to the RCMP. The Greater Vancouver Jewish Federation is also aware of the disturbing incident. Both groups, along with the Vancouver Police Department’s hate crimes unit, are investigating the incident.

Ezra Shanken, CEO of the Greater Vancouver Jewish Federation told NEWS 1130 that “it’s almost as if no corner of the globe is immune. We’re talking about a camp sitting on an island in a strait that doesn’t have so many people in it. ”

Korbin described the camp boasting that it was “an overnight progressive camp where children learn about Jewish history, leadership and the environment.”

While there has been continued coverage of news of anti-Semitic incidents in Canada, the United States and around the world, “this is the first time in her memory (Camp Miriam) has been a direct recipient of an attack,” Korbin said .

The incident came to light after a tweet from Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo, and Gabriola Island split.

The camp is a member of Habonim Dror, a Zionist Labor movement, one of many Jewish organizations within the Kibbutz Movement. Habonim Dror has camps in 15 countries, and two camps in Canada alone.

Swastikas are generally the most common form of anti-Semitic graffiti in the Jewish diaspora. They are anti-Semitic for their essence and always have an interest in hatred of the Jewish community, regardless of their sect or affiliation.

Jewish summer camps are not aimed at anti-Semitic attacks, however, and this brings to light another type of Jewish institution that will need much more security attention as the unfortunate tide of anti-Semitism around the world continues to spread. .

The camp was then painted over graffiti and is looking at the organization’s security protocol.

