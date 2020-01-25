advertisement

Former Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner Gene Corrigan died overnight at his home in Charlottesville, Va., The leagues announced Saturday. He was 91 years old.

Corrigan was hired as ACC’s third commissioner in September 1987 and served until his retirement in December 1996. In 1990, he engineered the addition of the State of Florida as the ninth member of the league.

While serving as commissioner, he also served as President of the NCAA from 1995-97.

advertisement

“His impact on the ACC and college athletics was profound and unforgivable, only to outweigh its impact on the individuals he touches positively – and there is a majority of us,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a statement. “I will miss him immensely, but I am very grateful to have had him as a mentor, boss, friend and colleague for so many years.”

Prior to transitioning to administrative roles, Corrigan was the head coach of lacrosse in Washington and Lee (1955-57) and the lacrosse and football coach in Virginia (1958-65).

He served as athletic director at Washington and Lee (1969-71), Virginia (1971-81) and Notre Dame (1981-87) before coaching the ACC.

Corrigan was a member of the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame, the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, and the North Carolina Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lena, and their seven children, 19 grandchildren.

– Starting the media level

advertisement