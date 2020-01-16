advertisement

A cat was “traumatized” after being trapped in its house for three weeks after the owner’s death.

Poor Christmas kept alive by tearing open bags of food left on the property.

The adult cat was originally one of three cats that lived with their owner.

However, his sisters Sandy and Peach were removed when their owner died, but no one knew about Christmas until a neighbor spotted him again inside the house three weeks later.

The three cats are now housed at the RSPCA center in Burton, Hillfield Road, Stretton, and the owners of the center hope to be able to find a new loving home together when they get on so well.

A spokesperson for the animal center said: “In November, the owner of Sandy and Peach unfortunately died and an RSPCA inspector was called to the home to rescue the two cats inside.

“When the cats arrived at the animal house, they were super shy and scared, but over the next few weeks their confidence was boosted and they are now easygoing and affectionate cats, especially Peach who loves party well. “

“More than three weeks after arriving with us, a neighbor called the RSPCA emergency line because they had spotted another cat in the now empty house.

“It soon became apparent that, without everyone’s knowledge, poor Noel had been alone on the property for almost a month.

“Fortunately, he thought quickly and used bags of food that were found torn.

“Of course, Noel was incredibly scared and traumatized by what he had gone through and that is where Sandy and Peach came in.

“Now confident in the life of cattery, they took their friend Noel under their wing and did wonders for his confidence.

“He is always a shy and retreating soul, but enjoys having the girls with him.

“We know it is a lot to ask, but we desperately want them to find a home where they can stay together.

“Finding someone there ready to take three adult cats is going to be difficult, but for Noel’s sake, we are determined not to separate him from his daughters anymore.

“They are looking for an adult-only home to keep stressors low.

“As far as we know, Noel, Sandy and Peach have been kept like indoor cats, but over time they may want to venture outside one day.”

More details are available by visiting www.rspcaburton.org.uk

