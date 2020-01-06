advertisement

Microsoft surprised gamers a few weeks ago with an unexpected Xbox Series X launch event. The company confirmed the commercial name of the next-gen console and showed us what the device will look like. The name can annoy some people, but the design works absolutely, even though it looks a lot like a smaller tower PC made for gaming. But if you’re looking for a small, portable gaming PC, you absolutely must check the latest Intel concept, especially given that the Ghost Canyon NUC comes with a modular design that supports quick and easy upgrades.

With the NUC Extreme Ghost Canyon gaming PC you can replace all components that you may want to upgrade on time, including CPU, GPU, memory and storage. Intel showed off the NUC 9 box, which only takes 5 liters, and which is probably a lot more compact than the Xbox Series X.

The main advantage of the NUC 9 kit is that it contains “Compute Element” CPU cartridges. That is why you could upgrade the device over time and replace the older components with modules with new specifications.

As you can see in the slide above, the NUC 9 via The Verge supports up to Intel H-series Core i9 processors, as well as discrete graphics cards. As long as a GPU fits in the small box, you can install it and upgrade in the future.

Intel says the NUC 9 will deliver desktop performance and gaming, although it currently only supports high-end laptop processors.

It is unclear how much the new Ghost Canyon will cost and whether Intel plans to sell any of these devices soon. But since Intel is ready to show them at CES 2020, we can soon see them in stores of some of Intel’s partners.

However, the Xbox Series X should be even more powerful than the Ghost Canyon and would be a better choice for gamers who want to play titles made exclusively for consoles – or who would be launched on Xbox before they reach the PC. Although Intel has yet to disclose the basic specifications of the new NUC PC, a leak at the end of September contained actual images of the device and the alleged list of specifications below:

In the meantime, the video below shows exactly how large the Ghost Canyon NUC should be.

